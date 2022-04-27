2022 NFL draft: Abraham Lucas scouting report

A four-year starter with track record of success against Power 5 competition, Washington State’s Abraham Lucas enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of the most consistent and experienced offensive tackles in this year’s class.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cougars’ dominant pass protector:

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.92

Strengths

Lucas was reliable presence for the Cougars, starting 42 games at right tackle. Over the last two years, he allowed just one sack, while also being a prominent piece in Wazzu’s running game, which averaged 122 yards per game.

Possessing great length for the position, Lucas has ideal size and strength to anchor the right side of the line. He’s technically sound in pass blocking, with his hands matching his feet. He rarely lunges into blocks, allowing his length and natural core strength take over rushers, locking them down with great hand usage. Off the snap, his hands pop and land with force into the chest, and sustain while his core strength allows his feet to stick inside.

As a run blocker, Lucas allows his reach to help him lean into blocks and drive back defenders off the line. His strength and length pushes his initial attack forward, and bulls over defenders when they are adjusting or caught off-guard. He clearly has the right mentality in the run game, as he takes on blocks with a meanness, and seeks to finish with authority.

Weaknesses

Lucas has less than ideal athleticism for the tackle position, and that gets him into serious trouble with speed rushers. His inability to capture and seal an edge may force him to kick inside to guard right away at the next level, where he can use his length and strength to his advantage.

He’ll also need to play with better leverage, and bend his knees more consistently. His upright play was noticeable on film, and will lose him interior battles in the NFL, where defenders will take advantage of his teetered position.

Story continues

Projection

Lucas has plenty of starting experience against top competition, and should have no problem playing at tackle or guard in the NFL. His length and strength should put him in a position to succeed early in his career, if he works through some minor hitches in his game. Coaches will be eager to work with him on his hand quickness and uptight play to correct and reform him into likely a starting guard. His athleticism will ultimately hinder his draft ceiling and potentially his ability to play outside at tackle, but his experience and length will assure he doesn’t drop too far.

Projection: Day 2

