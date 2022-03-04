2022 NFL draft: 9 fastest WR from Day 1 of the scouting combine

When the 2022 NFL draft comes around, wide receiver is likely to be higher on the priority list of the Pittsburgh Steelers than most fans realize. Free agency is going to hit this group hard and even with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool left, this group is far from complete.

If there is one attribute this group is missing, even when at full strength, it is deep speed. Yes, Claypool can at times win a 50/50 deep ball but there isn’t a guy on the roster who can intimidate opposing secondaries with their ability to pull the top off of a defense.

The wide receiver class of the 2022 NFL had 12 guys run a sub 4.3 40-yard dash on Thursday at the scouting combine. All 12 guys are solid targets for the Steelers in a variety of rounds. Let’s take a look.

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor-4.28 seconds

Velus Jones, Tennessee-4.31 seconds

Calvin Austin III, Boise State-4.32 seconds

Danny Gray, SMU-4.33 seconds

Bo Melton, Rutgers-4.34 seconds

Christian Watson, North Dakota State-4.36 seconds

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State-4.38 seconds

Chris Olave, Ohio State-4.39 seconds

