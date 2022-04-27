2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy

People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

All the optimism has finally arrived.

It doesn’t matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you’re the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round.

Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection at the upcoming event.

Here’s the list of all eight:

Chicago Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

At last year’s draft, the Bears traded their 2020 first-round pick to the New York Giants. Chicago moved from pick 20 to 11 in order to select quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago’s first pick is at No. 39 in Round 2 instead of seventh overall.

Cleveland Browns

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Amid everything that has happened off the field with quarterback Deshaun Watson, it still cost the Browns a haul to get him. Cleveland sent the Houston Texans multiple first-round picks, including their 2022 one, in order to land the QB.

The Browns’ first pick is at No. 44 overall.

Denver Broncos

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another vet QB with a new home. The Broncos landed Russell Wilson via the Seattle Seahawks. It cost them their top pick in 2022. Prior to the trade, the Seahawks would have been on this list as they did not have a first rounder of their own. Now they pick ninth.

The Broncos will be on the board at No. 64 overall–that’s still the second round, the final pick in it.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla

After the dust settled in the Carson Wentz trade from Philly to Indy, the conditions state that the Eagles get the Colts’ first round at pick No. 16.

Story continues

But Indianapolis did slightly improve their fortunes. Wentz has since been traded to the Washington Commanders with a swap of picks. In those, the Colts moved up their next pick from No. 47 to 42.

Las Vegas Raiders

A sign displays that the lights surrounding the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign are silver and black for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

That’s right. The draft is in Las Vegas.

They don’t have a first-round pick.

Easing that pain is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams. The Raiders traded their first two picks for him in a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Pack added pick No. 22 in the trade while Vegas has to wait until… Round 3 to select at 86.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

If you follow the NFL closely, you knew this team was on the list. No one trades away their first-round pick like the Rams as Los Angeles sent their 2022 one to the Detroit Lions.

At least for the Rams’ sake it’s the 32nd pick.

But unfortunately after other trades, the Rams won’t pick until Round 4 at pick No. 104.

Miami Dolphins

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins got really creative in not having a first rounder. Miami moved up to the sixth pick in 2021 to take Jaylen Waddle in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles (15th pick).

Then this offseason the Dolphins traded their other first rounder via the San Francisco 49ers (No. 29) to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

When all the other dust settled, the Fins now won’t pick until No. 102 in the third round at this year’s draft.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Spoiler alert: We already mentioned the 49ers’ first rounder in the previous slide. San Francisco shipped out their 2022 first rounder a year ago for quarterback Trey Lance, moving from No. 12 to three. Their 2023 first-round pick is gone as well.

San Francisco’s first selection this year will come at No. 61.

1

1