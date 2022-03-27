2022 NFL draft: 8 potential first-round targets for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lost their franchise quarterback when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. On the bright side, they got a lot of draft capital in the deal, including the No. 9 overall pick in 2022.

Let’s take a look at eight of the top prospects they might target there.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, 31.75″ arms, 9.5″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Willis uses his rare combination of elite rushing talent and a rocket-launching right arm to unlock explosive plays in two different ways. He has the arm to beat safeties to the deepest parts of the field and makes impressive throws from inside and outside the pocket. On the flip side, Willis’ mechanical and operational inconsistencies lead to erratic timing and accuracy, and he doesn’t throw with enough touch…”

Tape:

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, 33.5″ arms, 9.625″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Sauce” uses length and hand activity to impose his will on the release and stall the route on the tarmac. Staying connected to the route is a priority, which leads to grabbing when he feels it slipping away but that can be corrected by improving his footwork and trusting his technique. His movements lack fluidity, but he’s urgent and aggravating in man-to-man, which could become a deterrent for NFL quarterbacks…”

Tape:

Alabama OT Evan Neal

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, 34″ arms, 10.125″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “While he has flashes of greatness on tape, he doesn’t always maintain that level throughout a game. Intensity and consistency are two areas that will be key in matching performance with profile. Technique has been drilled into him and Neal plays with good fundamentals across the board. He’s well-versed and capable in a variety of run schemes and has correctable areas of improvement in pass protection.”

Tape:

NC State OT Ickey Ekwonu

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, 34″ arms, 10.25″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “He’s a long-limbed athlete and scheme-diverse run blocker with the potential to win with positioning or force. He has a highlight reel full of violent strikes and finishes but needs to cut his aggression with a little more control. The pass protection has seen rough patches over the last two years and that might continue until his hands and feet start working in unison.”

Tape:

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, 34.5″ arms, 10.75″ hands

NFL.com souting report: “Despite limited starting experience, he’s well-schooled and knows how to play. He has average slide range, so edge rockets are going to beat him to the top of the rush at times, but he does a nice job of utilizing length and footwork to recover when beaten. He plays with strong, inside hands and a broad, powerful core. He’s an ace at neutralizing power rushers and is above average in sustain and finish modes as a drive blocker.”

Tape:

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, 35.5″ arms, 10.75″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “He consistently outreaches blockers and takes control at the point of attack, and sets firm edges despite playing with limited knee-bend. He plays with violent hands, sluggish feet and all-day aggressiveness. He has quick-shed ability to make plays near his gaps but lacks lateral quickness to play with desired range.”

Tape:

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, 34″ arms, 9.875″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “He’s more instinctive and consistent as a run defender, but his length and relentlessness are excellent building blocks for challenging protection. Johnson’s blend of strength and athleticism should make him a firm edge-setter and playmaker near the line of scrimmage for odd or even fronts. He has the traits, athleticism and talent to project as a top-40 pick with a bright future.”

Tape:

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, 34.125″ arms, 10.25″ hands

NFL.com scouting report: “Ebiketie (pronounced ebb-uh-KAY-tee) transferred from Temple to Penn State for 2021, adding weight to his frame to help the Nittany Lions replace edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney. He played so well that he led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks among his 62 total tackles, two fumbles and two blocked kicks, that Big Ten coaches voted him first-team all-conference. At Temple, in his first year as a starter in 2020, he garnered second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors by leading the Owls with 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks (42 total tackles) and added three forced fumbles in six starts.”

Tape:

