2022 NFL draft: 7 interesting WR options for the Steelers

In less than 24 hours, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost three of the team’s five best wide receivers to free agency. There are still some great veteran options for Pittsburgh to consider but today we are talking draft picks. Here are seven guys who are great fits for what the Steelers need spread out across the entire NFL draft.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

If the Steelers go wide receiver in the first round, former Ohio State star Chris Olave is the guy. Olave is a silky smooth route runner with deceptive speed and excellent hands. A true No. 1 wide receiver.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If Pittsburgh wants to wait until the second round, Christian Watson of North Dakota State would be a great pick. He’s a home-run threat and complete route runner who lines up all over the field.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

roots to the Pittsburgh area, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore is a fan favorite. Moore has elite deep speed and can pull the top off of a secondary.

George Pickens, Georgia

Pittsburgh attended the Georgia pro day and head coach Mike Tomlin kept a close eye on Pickens. The former Georgia star has NFL quality size, elite catch radius and is a smooth athlete.

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis’ Calvin Austin has been the star of the Memphis offense and understands how to deal with sticky coverage and constant double teams. Austin is also another guy who is a burner and will stretch a secondary.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another guy the Steelers seem to have their eye on is Justyn Ross. Ross should slide some due to medical concerns but he has elite length and height, a high football IQ and excellent run after catch ability.

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a little personal but as a day three pick, Rutger’s Bo Melton could be a bargain. He’s a quick, squatty receiver who is incredibly explosive. He ran a great 40 at the combine and could be a very good inside receiver.

1

1