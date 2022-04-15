2022 NFL Draft: 50 All-Time Greatest Picks, Super Bowl Era

In the history of the NFL Draft – at least since the Super Bowl started – which picks were the greatest of them all? Which prospects turned out to be the best values?

Which NFL draft picks turned out to be the best selections of all-time – at least since the first Super Bowl season of 1966? Which ones ended up becoming franchise-defining legends who fell in drafts after the first few picks or even the first few days?

Which 50 picks were the greatest of all-time? Here’s the criteria.

1. Hall of Fame. If you don’t have a yellow jacket, or if you’re not a sure-thing to get one, move along.

2. The pick had to be made after the top five overall. Getting a legend after that fifth pick usually means a call had to be made – and there were usually legendary misses before that. The later the round the future Hall of Famer was selected, the stronger the value in the rankings.

3. The player had to be named a First Team All-Pro at least four times … with a few exceptions. Being an All-Pro is different than being named to the Pro Bowl – All-Pro is a much bigger deal.

There’s one notable position exception to this: quarterbacks. It’s really, really hard for a quarterback to be named All-Pro. Only one gets the nod – Tom Brady was named All-Pro just three times.

And the big key …

4. The player had to earn his Hall of Fame credentials for the team that drafted him. It’s not a great selection for your team if the pick or undrafted free agent did most of his big things for someone else. Kurt Warner was originally a Green Bay Packer. Brett Favre wasn’t.

5. Super Bowl era. To keep this from getting off the rails, the player had to be drafted in 1966 or after.

So again, Hall of Famers picked after the top five with at least four All-Pro nods – unless you’re a quarterback – for the teams that drafted them in the Super Bowl era.

And remember, value means just about everything …

Shane Lechler, P, Texas A&M

2000, 5th round, 142nd pick overall, Oakland

Yeah, yeah, yeah, he was a punter and he’s not in the Hall of Fame yet. But the Raiders managed to get a six-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl performer as he turned in a special 13-year career before finishing up with the Texans. You want wacky? He got one fewer All-Pro nod than Tom Brady and Brian Urlacher – two other pretty decent players from that draft – combined.

Kevin Williams, DT, Oklahoma State

2003, 1st round, 9th pick overall, Minnesota

This is assuming the Hall of Fame committee wakes up and puts in one of the best all-around defensive tackles of the 2000s. A five-time All-Pro, he was a devastating interior pass rusher before becoming more of an anchor and a rock for the great defensive front.

Reggie White, DE, Tennessee

1984, 1st round, 4th supplemental pick, Philadelphia

Okay, so there’s a special spot created for White because of the circumstances. After dominating the USFL, White came over to the Eagles and earned six straight All-Pro nods with 124 sacks before tacking off to Green Bay in 1993.

But where’s the value? The first three picks were Steve Young to Tampa Bay, Mike Rozier to Houston, and Gary Zimmerman to the Giants. Young and Zimmerman were Hall of Famers for other teams – they didn’t play for the teams that drafted them – and Rozier was just okay.

Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College

2012, 1st round, 9th pick overall, Carolina

Amazing over his eight years before having to retire early, the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year went to seven Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors five times – and that doesn’t even include the career-high 164-tackle rookie season when he didn’t get any all-star love. Out of the eight picks that went before him were Robert Griffin IIII, Trent Richardson, Matt Kalil, Justin Blackmon, and Morris Claiborne.

Zack Martin, OG, Notre Dame

2014, 1st round, 16th pick overall, Dallas

No, he’s not in the Hall of Fame yet – that’s because he’s still busy being one of the best offensive linemen in football. The steady rock of a blocking force already has five All-Pro seasons and seven Pro Bowls in his eight years. That all eases the pain of Aaron Donald not sliding down to Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

2017, 1st round, 10th pick overall,

And he’s just getting started. It wasn’t just that he quickly turned into a transcendent franchise quarterback after he took over the job, it’s the historic nature of Chicago trading up to get Mitchell Trubisky at the 2, Cincinnati taking John Ross at the 9, and Kansas City making moves to get its guy.

He’s now the only player not named Manning to be taken in the top ten and win a Super Bowl for the team that drafted him since Dallas took Troy Aikman in 1989.

Brian Urlacher, LB/S, New Mexico

2000, 1st round, 9th pick overall, Chicago

It was like he was a breakthrough new type of linebacker, but as it turned out, he was one of a kind. The four-time All-Pro suffered a bit from being a linebacking star at the same time as Ray Lewis, but with his speed, size, and big-play ability, there’s never been anyone quite like him.

JJ Watt, DE, Wisconsin

2011, 1st round, 11th pick overall, Houston

And to think, Jacksonville took Blaine Gabbert one pick before Houston snagged Watt. He’s still in the midst of a sure-thing Hall of Fame career, with the three-tine NFL Defensive Player of the Year coming up with 101 sacks at Houston with five All-Pro nods before leaving for Arizona.

DeMarcus Ware, LB/DE, Troy

2005, 1st round, 11th pick overall, Dallas

He took his career from great to Hall of Fame-level after cranking it up for Denver over his final few years, but first he was an unstoppable star for a defense defensive front with 117 sacks and 576 tackles. In a draft full of all-time busts, he would’ve stood out more as a value get, but Green Bay took some quarterback who slid down to the 24.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Miami University

2004, 1st round, 11th pick overall, Pittsburgh

It takes something truly special to be among the greatest players in Pittsburgh Steeler history. He was never an All-Pro, but he was a six-time Pro Bowl talent with two Super Bowls. In an epic early part of the 2004 draft for quarterbacks, he won as many Super Bowls as Eli Manning, threw for more yards than Philip Rivers. Value-wise, there were a whole lot of misfires in the top ten before him.

Gene Upshaw, OG, Texas A&M-Kingsville

1967, 1st round, 17th pick overall, Oakland

There’s a whole lot to like in a 6-5, 255-pound guard who lasted 15 years and went seven Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. Best of all was his durability, starting every game until his final season in 1981.

Jack Youngblood, DE, Florida

1971, 1st round, 20th pick overall, Los Angeles

The tough guy’s tough guy defensive end lasted 14 years, but he packed his biggest seasons in the middle of his Hall of Fame run, going to seven straight Pro Bowls and being named All-Pro in five of them. It was a strong draft with four Hall of Famers and several other big names like Joe Theismann, Jim Plunkett, and Archie Maning, but only Pittsburgh LB Jack Ham had a better overall career than Youngblood.

Alan Faneca, OG, LSU

1998, 1st round, 26th pick overall, Pittsburgh

But it’s boring to take an interior lineman in the first round. All Faneca did was grow into one of the best players in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors in six of seven years all while missing just two games in his ten-year Steeler career. Kyle Truly, Tra Thomas, and Mo Collins were the two O linemen taken ahead of him.

Rod Woodson, CB, Purdue

1987, 1st round, 10th pick overall, Pittsburgh

It seems so obvious now, but the pick of Woodson was a great one considering the 1987 class was loaded with busts. How mediocre was it? Woodson was the only Hall of Famer. The 1993 Defensive Player of the Year was a five-time All-Pro for Pittsburgh and a seven-time Pro Bowler before keeping it all going for Baltimore late in his career.

Aaron Donald, DT, Pitt

2014, 1st round, 13th pick overall, St. Louis Rams

A bit too small, his quickness might not translate to the next level, and … seven All-Pro seasons, a Super Bowl, eight Pro Bowls, and named the three-time defensive player of the year, he might just be the greatest defensive tackle of all-time. So who went right before him? OT Taylor Lewan to Tennessee and Odell Beckham Jr. to the Giants. Not bad, but …

Dan Marino, QB Pitt

1983, 1st round, 27th pick overall, Miami

One of the all-time first round value picks, Marino threw for well over 61,000 yards and 420 touchdowns. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl passer, was a three-time All-Pro, and was the 1984 NFL MVP. Why isn’t he higher? He never won a Super Bowl – a killer part of the criteria to be a quarterback and get on this list.

Troy Polamalu, S, USC

2003, 1st round, 16th pick overall, Pittsburgh

One of the most dynamic defensive players of all-time, he made 783 tackles with 32 interceptions on the way to two Super Bowls, eight Pro Bowls, and with four All-Pro selections. At the moment he’s the only Hall of Famer from the 2003 NFL Draft.

Warren Sapp, DT, Miami

1995, 1st round, 12th pick overall,

There was some thought that Sapp would be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, but unfounded rumors caused him to slide on down to Tampa Bay. One of the quickest and most disruptive tackles in NFL history, he and 28th pick Derrick Brooks combined to form the backbone of a historically great defense.

Derrick Brooks, LB Florida State

1995, 1st round, 28th pick overall, Tampa Bay

It wasn’t a bad run for Tampa Bay, taking Warren Sapp with the 12th pick, and grabbing Brooks for way too easy a price. The college superstar slipped all the way to the 28th pick, but turned in one of the all-time greatest careers by any linebacker, starting every game but three – all in his rookie year – over his 14 year career, making 1,710 tackles with 25 picks. The five-time All-Pro and 2002 Defensive Player of the Year also was named to 11 Pro Bowls.

Tony Gonzalez, TE, Cal

1997, 1st round, 13th pick overall, Kansas City

You had a pretty good career when Jerry Rice is the only guy who caught more passes. The 14-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro Hall of Famer came up with a few amazing years with Atlanta – he didn’t fade or slip a bit, even into his late 30s – finishing with 1,325 catches for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns. The only reason he’s not higher – along with being a 13th pick – was because his last five seasons were with the Falcons.

Ronnie Lott, S USC

1981, 1st round, 8th pick overall, San Francisco

Yeah, oooooh, real tough trying to get a good player at the 8, but there were some big misses before Lott went – welcome to Green Bay, QB Rich Campbell – and there were some huge mistakes soon after he went.

Try this for an all-time draft season for the defensive side – linebackers Lawrence Taylor, Mike Singletary and Rickey Jackson, Howie Long and Dexter Manley for the line, and Lott, Dennis Smith, Kenny Easley and Hanford Dixon for the secondary. Only Taylor and Singletary were named to the All-Pro team more than Lott, a six-time honoree.

Bruce Matthews, OG, USC

1983, 1st round, 9th pick overall, Houston

It’s hard to call the ninth overall pick a good value selection, but the Houston Oiler/Tennessee Titan franchise managed to start 293 of his 296 games as a mainstay for the line over his 19-year career. Most amazingly, his production didn’t slip, with three of his seven All-Pro honors coming in his last four years, while retiring on a run of 14 straight Pro Bowl nods.

Randall McDaniel, OG, Arizona State

1988, 1st round, 19th pick overall, Minnesota

A rock for the interior of the Minnesota line for 12 years, McDaniel had a strong rookie year, and then ripped off 11 straight Pro Bowl runs with seven All-Pro seasons including five in a row. Okay, that’s all good, but why is a guard this high? Minnesota really, really hit the pick at the 19. The next nine players selected after him combined to play for just 21 years.

LeRoy Butler, S, Florida State

1990, 2nd round, 48th pick overall, Green Bay

Back when the NFL Draft was 12 rounds, Butler was the best of the 52 defensive backs selected – Eric Davis was the only other one to ever earn All-Pro honors – and he turned into more than Green Bay could’ve ever hoped for. A defensive star for a Super Bowl winner, he finished his Packer career with 889 tackles with 13 picks.

Alan Page, DT, Notre Dame

1967, 1st round, 16th pick overall, Minnesota

Imagine a 6-4, 245-pound defensive tackle in today’s NFL. Page was one of the quickest interior defensive linemen of all-time, heading the great Viking line on the way to six All-Pro teams and making the Pro Bowl nine times. The strongest part of his resumé? He was the 1971 NFL MVP – and not just on the defensive side.

In a draft class of eight Hall of Famers, no one had a better career. Page started in 135 games. The six picks who went before him combined for 131.

Dermontti Dawson, C, Kentucky

1988, 2nd round, 44th pick overall, Pittsburgh

Yawwwwwwwn, a center ahead of all those other amazing players? In terms of value, yeah, considering Dawson was a 44th pick overall, started for the Steelers for 13 years, and was named to the All-Pro team six straight seasons and was a seven-time Pro Bowl talent.

Dave Casper, TE, Notre Dame

1974, 2nd round, 45 pick overall, Oakland

The numbers are quaint by today’s standards – 255 catches for 3,294 yards and 35 touchdowns in eight years with the Raiders – but he was the gold standard for tight ends for a long stretch in the 1970 with four All-Pro seasons with two Super Bowls.

Zach Thomas, LB, Texas Tech

1996, 5th round, 154th pick overall, Miami

It’s borderline criminal that he’s not in the Hall of Fame yet. With five All-Pro nods, over 1,000 tackles, and seven Pro Bowls in 12 years at Miami, the pick worked. Not bad for the 19th linebacker off the board.

Dwight Stephenson, C, Alabama

1980, 2nd round, 48th pick overall, Miami

One of the best interior linemen of the 1980s – and one of the all-time stars at center – Stephenson grew into the job with four straight All-Pro seasons before suffering a career-ending knee injury. His eight year run was good enough to make the Hall of Fame. It was a different era – he did it at 6-2, 255.

Jack Ham, LB, Penn State

1971, 2nd round, 34th pick overall, Pittsburgh

Sort of the lost star in the mix of all the amazing Pittsburgh players, Ham played 12 years for the Steelers with six straight All-Pro seasons and going to eight straight Pro Bowls. One of the great pass defending linebackers, he finished his career with 32 picks. The value part of this isn’t bad, either – the next eight players combined to play for 21 seasons with no Pro Bowl appearances.

Michael Strahan, DE Texas Southern

1993, 2nd round, 40th pick overall, New York Giants

Before becoming America’s favorite TV host, he became a record-setting sack star with 141.5 of them with 854 tackles and a Super Bowl for the Giants. The fifth defensive end in a draft loaded with busts at the position, the four-time All-Pro was the only one of only two ends – Michael McCreary the other – to make a Pro Bowl.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State

2012, 2nd round, 47th pick overall, New Orleans

How’s this for Seattle’s first three picks in the 2012 NFL Draft? Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson. Wagner, though, was the only player to get All-Pro mention – six times. The banger for the amazing defense leaves the Seahawks with close to 1,400 tackles.

Brian Dawkins, S, Clemson

1996, 2nd round, 61st pick overall, Philadelphia

Rock-steady over his amazing 13 year career at Philadelphia, he came up with 914 tackles, 32 forced fumbles, and 34 interceptions as the 11th defensive back taken in the 1996 NFL Draft. Before giving the Eagles too much credit, they took Bobby Hoying in the third round one pick before Tedy Bruschi and four picks before Terrell Owens.

Ed Reed, S, Miami

2002, 1st round, 24th pick overall, Baltimore

There was a time when safeties weren’t valued all that highly. Reed might have been an all-time college great at Miami, but he slid all the way to the 24th spot. The eight players taken before him combined for a grand total of zero All-Pro nods and one Pro Bowl, and 25 of the next 28 picks failed to make a Pro Bowl.

All the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year did was finish his career with 643 tackles and 64 interceptions as a five-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

Dan Fouts, QB, Oregon

1973, 3rd round, 64 pick overall, San Diego

He didn’t win a Super Bowl – and didn’t even play in one – but he was a six-time Pro Bowl performer with two All-Pro seasons as the leader of one of the best passing games of the 1970s and 1980s. The Hall of Famer threw for over 43,000 yards and 254 scores after being the sixth quarterback off the board in the 1973 draft.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Cal

2005, 1st round, 24th pick overall, Green Bay

Remember, it’s hard for a quarterback to be named First Team All-Pro. Rogers is a four-time NFL MVP, and he’s just a four-time All-Pro. However, he’s an ten-time Pro Bowl producer with a Super Bowl win and over 55,000 yards with 449 touchdowns.

The pick worked out fine after a run of Travis Johnson, David Pollack, Erasmus James, Alex Barron, Marcus Spears, Matt Jones, Mark Clayton, and Fabian Washington.

Larry Allen, OT Sonoma State

1994, 2nd round, 46th pick overall, Dallas

One of the stars on a team full of mega-watt all-timer personalities and players, Allen was one of the greatest power blockers of all-time – at least for a six-year run – with six straight All-Pro seasons and 11 Pro Bowl seasons overall. You want value at the 46? The next 41 players drafted after him combined for two Pro Bowl appearances.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Arizona

2010, 2nd round, 42nd pick overall, New England

To be very, very fair to the rest of the 2010 NFL Draft, there were massive concerns about Gronk’s back – it’s why he slid. Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, the guy was an unstoppable force for New England with 621 catches for close to 9,300 yards and 92 scores for the Patriots.

By the way, Jimmy Graham (Saints), Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta (Ravens), Garrett Graham (Houston), Jermaine Gresham (Cincinnati), and yeah, Aaron Hernandez (New England) were some of the other producers in the greatest tight end draft ever.

Mike Singletary, LB, Baylor

1981, 2nd round, 38th pick overall, Chicago

It seems sort of crazy now, but one of college football’s greatest tacklers slid all the way to 38th pick – taken one spot after Cris Collinsworth. It wasn’t a bad round for value, with Howie Long taken with the 48 and Rickey Jackson going with the 51, Singletary was a bit more decorated with seven All-Pro seasons, ten Pro Bowls, and the 1985 and 1988 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in his 12-year run.

Russell Wilson, QB, Wisconsin

2012, 3rd round, 75th pick overall, Seattle

You could make a reasonable case that in the truest sense of the term value, he has to be considered one of the greatest draft picks of all-time. His emergence as a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback – on a rookie contract – helped Seattle build into a powerhouse that won a Super Bowl.

Mike Webster, C, Wisconsin

1974, 5th round, 125th pick overall, Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steeler 1974 draft was epic with four Hall of Famers, and a key part of it was the value of getting a 15-year starting center in the fifth round. Before finishing his career at Kansas City, Webster went to nine Pro Bowls and and was a five-time All-Pro. A rock, it took two years to get up to speed, and then he missed just 12 games over the next 14 years.

How huge was this pick in the fifth round? The next 42 picks combined to play 29 seasons, and four of the five players selected before Webster never played.

Jack Lambert, LB, Kent State

1974, 2nd round, 46th pick overall, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh did okay in 1974 with four Hall of Fame draft picks, but Lambert was the only one for the defensive side. The nasty tone-setter for the Steeler D went on an amazing run of five straight All-Pro seasons before it all ended abruptly in 1984. In all, the amazing second round value pick went to nine straight Pro Bowls with a total of six All-Pro seasons to go along with four Super Bowl rings.

Emmitt Smith, RB, Florida

1990, 1st round, 17th pick overall, Dallas

Supposedly too small and too slow, he slipped after a run of seven players who combined to start for 31 seasons.

The NFL’s all-time leading rusher gets a pass for being named a First Team All-Pro only four times. He made up for it with 18,355 yards, 164 rushing scores, eight Pro Bowls, three Super Bowls, and the 1993 NFL MVP.

No, really, how cold did Jimmy Johnson nail this pick at the 17, especially considering the running backs who went soon after? Two spots later, Darrell Thompson went to Green Bay. Three spots later, Steve Broussard went to Atlanta. Rodney Hampton wasn’t bad, and Dexter Carter went in the first round, too.

John Randle, DE, Texas A&M-Kingsville

1990, undrafted free agent, Minnesota

It took one year for him to turn into – arguably – the greatest undrafted free agent of all-time. Before going to Seattle for a few years, he cranked out 114 sacks for the Vikings as the tone-setter for a fantastic defense. A Hall of Famer with his play – and his trash talk – he was one of the league’s all-time best stories.

Terrell Davis, RB, Georgia

1995, 6th round, 196th pick overall, Denver

We’re going to let slide the All-Pro part of this just like the Hall of Fame types blew off the short career factor of Davis’s career. He earned three straight All-Pro nods as he helped lead the Broncos to two Super Bowls in his amazing four-year run before getting hurt. The 18th running back selected in 1995, there were other good-to-amazing backs – Curtis Martin was in this – but TD was a sixth rounder.

Shannon Sharpe, TE, Savannah State

1990, 7th round, 192nd pick overall, Denver

Easily one of the greatest seventh round picks of all-time, Sharpe was a four-time All-Pro for a Denver team that won two Super Bowls – and he later won another with Baltimore – as one of the greatest receiving tight ends and top trash talkers ever. He made 675 grabs for close to 8,500 yards with 55 touchdowns with the Broncos.

Ray Lewis, LB, Miami

1996, 1st round, 26th pick overall, Baltimore

In his 17 years, Lewis was a key star for two Super Bowl champions – with a Super Bowl MVP – cranked out seven All-Pro seasons, was a 13-time Pro Bowler, was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and finished up as one of the greatest tackling linebackers and leaders of all-time.

Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison was selected at the 19. The next six players selected before the Ravens took Lewis were … Daryl Gardener, Pete Kendall, Marcus Jones, Jeff Hartings, Eric Moulds, and Jermane Mayberry. After Lewis, the next eight picks combined to go to two Pro Bowls.

Joe Montana, QB, Notre Dame

1979, 3rd round, 82nd pick overall, San Francisco

Rick Berns and Mike Wellman. They were taken by Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

And then San Francisco was up.

The next 52 players selected after Joe Montana combined to go to two Pro Bowls – both by St. Louis WR Roy Green.

A national champion at Notre Dame, Montana was a bit undersized and hardly the prototype when taken by Bill Walsh and the 49ers with the 82nd overall pick. Montana went on to win four Super Bowls, earn a spot on three All-Pro teams, and was named to eight Pro Bowls – one with Kansas City.

Arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time until that Brady guy came along, Montana was a two-time NFL MVP, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, and was forever known as the one who put the West Coast offense into hyperdrive.

Jerry Rice, WR, Mississippi Valley State

1985, 1st round, 16h pick overall, San Francisco

Ethan Horton. The North Carolina tight end went with the 15th pick in the 1985 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets took Wisconsin WR Al Toon with the ten, and Cincinnati selected Miami speedster Eddie Brown at the 13. There at the 16 was Jerry Rice, a statistical superstar from the high-octane Mississippi Valley State passing game.

The numbers are still mind-boggling. In his 16 years at San Francisco, Rice caught 1,549 passes for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns. He was named to ten All-Pro teams in 11 seasons, went to 11 straight Pro Bowls, and 12 in all in the Niner O.

With that 16th pick, San Francisco got the 1987 NFL MVP, the 1988 Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and, arguably, the greatest football player ever.

Tom Brady, QB Michigan

2000, 6th round, 199th pick overall, New England

It’s the all-timer of a trivia question. Who went 198th?

It was Iowa defensive back-turned-scouting star Matt Bowen.

Eight of the next nine players taken after 199 played in five games or fewer, and only San Francisco TE-turned-long snapper Brian Jennings – taken in the seventh round – managed to go to a Pro Bowl out of the 55 remaining picks after 199.

It’s okay to say it. The New England Patriots came up with the biggest dumb-luck draft pick of all-time, and it will forever be the one that gives NFL Draft die-hards a reason to watch until the end and dream the impossible to come true.

In terms of value, talent, and production, the Patriots hit the all-time jackpot: 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, three All-Pro honors, and 14 Pro Bowl selections before leaving for Tampa Bay.

As long as there is an NFL, it will always be the greatest draft pick of all-time. If it isn’t, wow.

