2022 NFL Draft: 49ers' Ty Davis-Price ready to bring 'one-two punch'

Third-round pick Davis-Price to bring physicality to backfield

SANTA CLARA - Ty Davis-Price is set to bring his physical style of running and pass protection to the 49ers backfield.

The LSU running back comes to Santa Clara excited to carry the ball as a “one-two punch” alongside Elijah Mitchell. Davis-Price might be from Louisiana but he is no stranger to the 49ers franchise having grown up as a fan of the team following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

“I’m just planning to go in there and do my part and do everything I can do for the team. I’ll lay it all on the line every day at practice, give my 110% in each game, special teams, whatever it may be. Whatever the team needs, I’m there. I’m accountable. I’m glad to be a 49er.”

When talking to Davis-Price you understand why John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan decided to use their first of two third-round selections on the LSU product. With a mindset like both George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the young running back is set to be a vital part of the offense.

“I love delivering the blow,” Davis-Price said. “I don’t like getting tackled, I know it happens, but I hate getting tackled. I love bringing the contact to them so that they don’t want to tackle you. In the first, second quarter they might take it a little bit, but eventually, they don’t want any more of it.

“That is always my mindset, to go and attack the defender and wear them out, make them quit.”

While it was a surprise for the club to select a running back in the third round, the club could also be taking measures to hopefully not need to use Samuel as they did in 2021. The star receiver started carrying the ball out of necessity after the running backs room was hit repeatedly by the injury bug.

“By the fourth game we’re still having to steal guys off other team’s practice squads just to field enough guys to play in a game,” Shanahan said. “The more guys you can add the better, but kind of the physicality that he brings gives you a chance to have a very physical one-two punch.”

Davis-Price was impressed by the coaches and staff when he visited as one of the team’s 30 formal interviews. While in the building, a highlight for the prospect was meeting Mike Shanahan.

Davis-Price might have only been nine years old when the elder Shanahan last coached in the league but as a fan of the game, knew exactly who he was talking to. The young ball carrier was impressed by meeting the NFL “legend” and understands the importance of running the ball when any coach with the last name of Shanahan is involved.

“I know coach likes to run the football and we are going to do a lot of that,” Davis-Price said. “I’m going to make sure we continue to do a lot of it. I promise you.”

