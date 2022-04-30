2022 NFL Draft: 49ers select SMU's Danny Gray with No. 105 overall pick

49ers select SMU WR Danny Gray with No. 105 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With their final third-round selection, the 49ers drafted SMU wide receiver Danny Gray with the No. 105 overall pick.

In two seasons at Southern Methodist, Gray caught 82 passes for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gray, 23 years old, is listed at 6 feet and weighs 186 pounds.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Steve Muench provided this scouting report on Gray.

"Gray is a shifty open-field runner with good burst and contact balance after the catch," Muench wrote. "He has outstanding speed and flashes the ability to get behind the coverage. He gets corners to open up before gearing down on hitch, curl and comeback routes, too. He is a hands catcher but doesn't have the frame to regularly win 50-50 balls."

The 49ers used their first second-round pick, No. 93 overall, on LSU running back Ty Davis-Price. In the second round, San Francisco drafted USC edge rusher Drake Jackson.

With Deebo Samuel's uncertain status for the 2022 season due to his contract situation and trade request, the 49ers added two skill players in Gray and Davis-Price.