2022 NFL Draft: 49ers likely to seek center with Alex Mack's decision unknown

49ers likely to seek center in draft with Mack's decision unknown

The 49ers appear to be in the market for a future starting center in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft.

And that future could be the upcoming season.

Alex Mack, 36, an NFL All-Decade player for the 2010s, has not made it known publicly whether he plans to return for a 14th NFL season.

Mack has surely alerted 49ers general manager John Lynch of his plan, but Lynch did not divulge that decision Monday when he spoke with reporters.

“I think that, yeah, that still remains a possibility,” Lynch answered when asked Mack could play this season. “He hasn't spoken on it with finality, but I think it does remain fluid.

“We've been in communication, so, part of that, too, I would never speak for a player when he’s got news. So I’m not going to do that but, yes, we will continue to be in communication with Alex.”

Two years ago, Lynch expressed public optimism that left tackle Joe Staley would be back for the 2020 season. Behind the scenes, Staley told the 49ers he would retire. However, Staley announced his retirement only after the 49ers completed a trade with Washington to acquire left tackle Trent Williams to be his replacement.

If Mack were to announce his retirement now, the rest of the NFL would know the 49ers could make a move for one of the top centers in the draft. The 49ers do not have a first-round draft pick. Their first three scheduled selections are Friday in the second round (No. 61 overall) and third round (Nos. 93 and 105).

Among the potential players the 49ers could target on Day 2 are Cam Jurgens (Nebraska), Dylan Parham (Memphis), Cole Strange (Chattanooga) and Luke Fortner (Kentucky).

Lynch acknowledged it would be a difficult assignment for a rookie to immediately step into the starting lineup. However, there are elements of coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense that could make that situation less daunting.

“It's a tough position to come in and play right away. You'd be going from one extreme, one of the brighter players in terms of football and communication in Alex Mack,” Lynch said.

“One thing about our system, I don't think there's as much on the center in terms of making every protection call and things of that nature as a lot of systems. Alex, we probably afforded him that opportunity because he was so capable, but that doesn't have to be the case. And so, there's things we can do, but absolutely.”

Daniel Brunskill, who started all 20 games last season at right guard, started the final eight games of the 2020 season at center.

Also, the 49ers return backup center Jake Brendel, 29, who has seen action in 37 career games (mostly on special teams) with three career starts, all with the Miami Dolphins.

