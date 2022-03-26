2022 NFL Draft: 49ers add edge rusher, three DBs in latest four-round mock

49ers select edge rusher, three DBs in latest four-round mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite not having a first-round pick, the 49ers will still be busy adding depth in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Making their first selection at No. 61 overall in the second round, San Francisco will not be adding any blue-chip prospects. Instead, the 49ers will look to add much-needed depth to positions of need.

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter released a four-round mock draft on Friday, where he had the 49ers selecting an edge rusher and three defensive backs.

No. 61 overall: Cameron Thomas, DE

The San Diego State product played three seasons for the Aztecs, recording his best season in 2021 where he registered 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 71 total tackles in 14 games this season.

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 6.19 (Good backup, potential starter)

Thomas is listed at 6-foot-4, weighing 267-pounds with 32 1/2 inch arm length.

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein's overview of Thomas:

"In a perfect world, Thomas adds mass and muscle to develop into a starting 3-4 defensive end with interior rush value in nickel packages," Zierlein writes. "He currently carries a scheme-versatile label, but is more of a base 4-3 end with average play strength and a lack of explosiveness to create fear as an edge rusher. The splashy run-stopping data comes via equal parts scheme and effort but might not be a true indicator of what to expect in the pros. A bigger, brawnier version of Thomas would allow teams to align him as an every-down 3-4 end, where his motor and hand work could mismatch guards. Regardless of alignment, he has enough in the toolbox to project as a rotational lineman with starting upside."

No. 93 overall: Josh Thompson, CB

The defensive backfield has been a focus for the 49ers this offseason, signing cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency. The 49ers are expected to address the position in the draft as well, maybe as soon as the second round.

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.58 (Priority undrafted free agent)

Thompson played in 37 combined games for the Texas Longhorns from 2017-2021. Last season he recorded an interception, a touchdown, one fumble recovered, two passes defended and 34 combined tackles in nine games for Texas.

Running a 4.40 40-yard dash at the combine, Thompson stands at 5-foot-11 1/2, weighing 194-pounds with 30 7/8 inch arm length.

Zierlein's overview of Thompson:

"Big defensive back with below-average body control, balance and overall coverage traits," Zierlein writes. "Thompson has build-up speed but lacks short-area burst and instincts to put himself in position to make many plays on the football. He's better off playing bump-and-run coverage over zone if he stays at cornerback, but his limitations and measurables make a move to safety his best opportunity to make an NFL club in the future."

No. 105 overall: Marcus Jones, CB

The cornerback out of Houston played for Troy during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before finishing his collegiate career with the Cougars in 2020 and 2021.

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 6.27 (Eventually will be average starter)

In 13 games last season, Jones recorded five interceptions, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and recorded 47 combined tackles.

Un undersized corner, Jones stands at 5-foot-8, weighing 174-pounds with 28 7/8 inch arm length.

Zierlein's overview of Jones:

"Projects as a twitchy, undersized slot cornerback with playmaking traits and game-changing return talent," Zierlein writes. "Jones has the hips and feet to cover slippery slot receivers and the ballhawking instincts to make plays from zone. He can be too reliant on his athletic ability. He needs to play with better discipline and route anticipation as a pro. He can be mismatched against size but he's plenty scrappy in those battles. Jones' lack of size will hurt him with some teams while others will elevate his grade thanks to his electric ability on special teams. There could be teams that look to give him reps at receiver, where he would have more big-play opportunities."

If Jones projects to be a slot corner, this selection makes even more sense after the recent departure of K'Waun Williams who signed with the Denver Broncos this week.

No. 134 overall: Markquese Bell, S

The Florida A&M safety played just two seasons (2019, 2021) for the Rattlers.

NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.68 (Bottom of roster or practice squad)

He recorded five interceptions, a forced fumble and one pass defended in 2019 and one interception and four forced fumbles in 2021.

At the combine, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, recorded a 36.5-inch vertical jump 123-inch broad jump and a 4.46-second 20-yard shuttle.

Zierlein's overview of Bell:

"Active, lanky safety with run support flashes but a need for better technique and body control as a tackler," Zierlein writes. "Bell has experience at a variety of alignments but is too tight-hipped to be cast in heavy-duty coverage assignments. His movements are unorthodox and lack desired fluidity, but he plays with a burst to close that helps him do his job. He could use a more clearly defined skill set to flash enough to make a practice squad or back-end of a roster."

