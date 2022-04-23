2022 NFL draft: 4 of the top 50 prospects draw comps to Seahawks greats

Four of the top 50 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft have drawn pro comps to Seahawks greats in Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield’s latest list.

Here’s who they were comped with and where they rank compared to the rest of the class.

2. Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner - Richard Sherman

Sherman made this connection himself in a recent podcast when he discussed the top-five cornerback prospects in this class with Farrar. Unlike Sherman, Gardner may be a better man corner than a zone corner but that’s about where the differences end. Gardner’s length, ability to press and make positive plays on the ball all make Sherman/Sauce arguably the easiest comp in this draft.

38. Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe - Michael Bennett

This is a heck of a compliment for any edge prospect. Mafe’s game does have similarities to Bennett, as Farrar explains:

“I’m fascinated by Mafe’s potential as a multi-gap pass rusher at the next level… An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett played pretty well with the Buccaneers for a few seasons, and then blew up to a thermonuclear level with the Seahawks when his new team realized how he could disrupt from multiple gaps. I think that Mafe has a ton of untapped potential in this regard, and I hope his NFL team sees him the way the Seahawks saw Bennett.”

Bennett is perhaps the most-difficult piece of that former championship-defense puzzle to replace. If the Seahawks agree, there’s a strong chance they’ll take him with one of their second-round picks. For what it’s worth, Mafe has met with Seattle.

39. Michigan EDGE David Ojabo - Cliff Avril

The Seahawks have made a habit of drafting defensive linemen from Michigan, even after Jim Jarbaugh took over. Seattle may have a chance to steal one in the second round if Ojabo falls due to his unforunate ACL tear at his pro day. Touchdown Wire also sees shades of Dwight Freeney in him.

“Ojabo has a compelling combination of traits and techniques to get to the ball, and if he’s able to make a complete recovery, he’ll be a supreme annoyance to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL just as he was in the NCAA. Ojabo has a similar combination of smooth pursuit and aggressive techniques to get to the quarterback, and the more you watch his appallingly great spin move, it’s appropriate to throw a bit of a Dwight Freeney comp in there, as well.

42. Penn State WR Jahan Dotson - Tyler Lockett

The Seahawks wisely made an exception for D.K. Metcalf’s obscene athletic profile, but most of the time their receivers have a different build – mostly lanky, fast and just under six feet tall. Dotson fits the description and so does Lockett, who’s developed into the most underrated wideout in the NFL. During the 2021 season, Dotson posted 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches.

