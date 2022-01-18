2022 NFL draft: 4 teams who could trade with the Texans for No. 3 overall

General manager Nick Caserio said the Houston Texans are open for business and will entertain offers for their No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Of course, Caserio being open for business is part of his overall strategy to keep an open mind throughout the draft process. The Texans aren’t just going to trade the No. 3 overall pick just to make a trade; it has to make sense for Houston, let alone their trade partner.

If the Texans were to trade No. 3 overall, here are four teams that might be interested.

The projections for what the teams would take are based on Luke Easterling’s most recent mock draft over at the Draft Wire. The point values for the picks are based on DraftTek.com.

1. Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If the Broncos are in the market for an offensive linemen or a quarterback, going from No. 9 overall up to No. 3 allows them to have a chance at Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. They would have to really love either of those players to give up the capital to get them.

Cost: 2022 first, second, and third

2. Washington

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington needs a quarterback, but the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 are in good position to address their similar need. Don’t discount that the Broncos at No. 9 overall could also go in that direction. Jumping up from No. 11 to No. 3 allows Washington to have their choice of Pickett or Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral; they don’t have to settle.

Cost: 2022 first, second, and third

3. Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings would have to really like LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, or perceive the New York Jets as being keen on Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner. Going from No. 12 overall to No. 3 allows the Vikings to be in the top position to their choice. They could also fill the need of finding a younger edge rusher to replace Everson Griffen.

Cost: 2022 third, fifth, RB Alexander Mattison

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles simply have the capital to pull off moving into the top-5, which makes them a candidate to do so. They could package their No. 15 and No. 16 overall picks and still have No. 19 overall. Both the Texans and Eagles could have twin first-round picks in 2022; a win-win for both sides. The Eagles also bypass all of the offensive line needy teams to take Evan Neal.

Cost: 2022 first round picks (No. 15, No. 16 overall)

