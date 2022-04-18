2022 NFL draft: 4 Steelers draft storylines to follow

In less than two weeks, the 2022 NFL draft will be upon us and the new future of the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin to be written. Here are the four storylines we will be following.

How early will the Steelers draft a quarterback?

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ideally, if the goal is to try to get a long-term answer to quarterback the first round is where the Steelers need to select one. Perhaps they get lucky and one of the top four falls to their pick in the second. But if that doesn’t happen, will the Steelers just opt for a camp body guy and use a draft pick up?

When to draft a wide receiver?

The Steelers have traditionally used their mid-round picks on wide receivers and had success. This season that trend could change with wide receiver a top draft need and some truly elite talent at the top of the draft. Could the Steelers use a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the first time since 2006?

The legacy of Kevin Colbert's final draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the last time the general manager Kevin Colbert directs a Steelers draft. We have already seen Colbert have the busiest free-agent period of his tenure, will he match that level of excitement in his final draft?

To trade or not to trade

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

There are always a handful of trades in the first round and will the position Pittsburgh is in, don’t be shocked if they make a move up or down this year. The last time the Steelers traded up was for linebacker Devin Bush and the jury is still out on that move.

