2022 NFL draft: All 32 1st-round picks now under contract

This means all 32 first-round picks are under contract ✅ https://t.co/7pSGFKAXu2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 23, 2022

The entire first-round class of the 2022 NFL draft is now under contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick and only passer selected in this year’s first round, was the last of the top 32 picks to sign his rookie deal (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

The rookie wage scale under the current collective bargaining agreement has made this process a bit more simple and streamlined in recent years, though there are still some quirks every now and then.

With training camps still a month away, none of this year’s first-round picks will be holding out.

List