2022 NFL draft: 20 players for Bears to target in Round 2

With the first round of the 2022 NFL draft complete, the Chicago Bears are about to be on the clock.

While it was a whirlwind of a first round, which included a slew of the nation’s top prospects off the board, there are some potential impact players still available ahead of Day 2.

Chicago didn’t have any picks in the first round, but they have a pair of second-round selections at 39th and 48th overall. The team has a long list of positional needs beginning with cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line.

Before Day 2 kicks off, here’s a look at some players the Bears could target in the second round.

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A former five-star recruit with a strong backpedal and prototypical cover 2 zone cornerback. Booth would be an instant upgrade over Duke Shelley. Clemson’s cornerback is strong against the run and can play the ball in the air.

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dean is an explosive athlete who plays linebacker and has a nose for the football. Although he is undersized, he can play outside linebacker. Because the Bears lack depth at outside linebacker, Dean could be a starter.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Overshadowed by teammate and new Kansas City Chief Trent McDuffie, Gordon is a fantastic athlete that’s not afraid to step up against the run. In addition, he has the characteristics of a playmaker and could thrive in a zone system.

EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Quinn might not be traded this year, but he’s 31 and expensive. Mafe is a young talent that has flashes of brilliance. He’s got great hands when attacking offensive linemen and is strong at the point of attack.

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret the Bears need a receiver to pair with Darnell Mooney. George Pickens could be that guy. He possesses exceptional athleticism and could serve as a red-zone threat for the Bears.

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary is a physical cornerback who could line up at a nickel corner or opposite Jaylon Johnson at CB2. He’s a force at defensive back and, despite his short arms, has caused problems for many first-round wide receivers.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Watson is another option at wide receiver to complement Mooney. At 6’4 with 4.3 speed, Watson is a rare combination of size and quickness. He’ll need to work on the finer points of his game, but he has the physical traits to become a star.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

“Moore” options at wide receiver to pair with Mooney. Skyy Moore is a fantastic athlete that makes difficult catches look easy. He’s also shown an ability to make plays as a ball carrier. At 5’10” with 4.4 speed, Moore and Mooney could terrorize defenses with their athleticism.

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baylor prospect gives the Bears depth at safety. He’s a swiss army knife who played deep safety, box safety, and in the slot. He’s a high IQ player and has the potential to develop into a starter.

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

At 6’3″ 250 pounds, Chenal is a prototypical middle linebacker who would allow Roquan Smith to move to outside linebacker in the new defensive scheme. In addition, the Wisconsin product is a run stopper who will need to improve his pass coverage to become a three-down player.

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Muma is another option at middle linebacker who could allow Roquan Smith to move outside. While he’s smaller than Chenal, Muma, a former safety is better in pass coverage and has a bit more speed to run sideline to sideline.

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kinnard is a future guard who could provide depth behind Cody Whitehair and Dakota Dozier. He’s a mauler with the nasty streak that coaches adore. He isn’t ready to play right away but could learn from a Pro Bowler in Whitehair and hopefully become a starter.

DL Logan Hall, Houston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the Bears’ 4-3 system, Hall projects to be a three-technique, replacing outgoing veteran Akiem Hicks. Hall excels at using his hands to attack the lineman and is ferocious off the snap of the ball. He’s a future starter and would be a great addition to a defensive line in need of depth.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker is a physically gifted prospect who adds depth to the safety room. The former Nittany Lion is capable of playing deep safety, box safety, and slot. He’s fearless against the run and is a ball hawk with exceptional technique.

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This draft is deep at wide receiver, and Metchie is another one who will be available in the second round. The Alabama prospect is recovering from an ACL injury, but he’s an incredibly polished route runner in the slot who can generate yards after the catch.

DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Winfrey looks like your typical 3-technique, and he plays with great tenacity and a high motor. He has a great bull rush and often plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but he could work to learn a few more pass rush moves. He has the potential to become an NFL starter.

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

USA Today Sports

Salyer has played all five offensive line positions at Georgia and will play guard in the NFL. He’s a mountain of a man at 6’3″ 321 pounds, and he packs a powerful punch. If you want to get excited about Salyer, watch what he did to 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson in the college football playoff.

OL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens is an undersized, athletic lineman who wins with speed and agility. He’s excellent at cutting off linemen and getting to the second level on linebackers. He’s likely a center or guard in the NFL, given his shorter arms.

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is a long and athletic linebacker. While his size doesn’t lend itself to middle linebacker, he’s athletic enough to develop into a starter and replace Nicholas Morrow. He was an effective three-year starter at Alabama and has 4.4 speed – there’s much to like about his game.

