When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Who will be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, we are less than two weeks away from finally getting an answer to that question.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock next week when the 2022 draft commences. Jacksonville's first overall selection will kick off the three-day event, where the 32 NFL teams will combine to pick more than 200 exciting, young prospects.

From the dates, location, TV info and much more, here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The NFL draft runs from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is the site of this year's draft. Sin City was originally set to host the 2020 draft before the event was changed to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the NFL Draft will be held in Vegas.

How many rounds are there in the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft, beginning with Round 1 on April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for April 29 starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 4-7 on April 30 at 12 p.m. ET.

How many picks are there in the 2022 NFL Draft?

A total of 262 selections will be made in the 2022 draft. The Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs are slated to make the most picks of all 32 teams with 12 apiece, while the Miami Dolphins have the fewest selections with four.

Who has the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

For a second consecutive year, the Jaguars will be on the clock first in the draft. Jacksonville, which selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall last year, went a league-worst 3-14 in the 2021 season to earn the No. 1 pick again. The Cleveland Browns (2017-18) were the last team to have the top overall pick in back-to-back drafts, selecting defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

What is the order of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Here's a look at the top-10 selections in the draft:

Here's a look at the top-10 selections in the draft:

What TV channel is the 2022 NFL Draft on?

The NFL draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

How can I stream the 2022 NFL Draft?

You can stream the draft online at ABC.com, ESPN.com and NFL.com, or via the ABC, ESPN and NFL apps.