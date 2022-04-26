2022 NFL draft: 10 prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles defensive scheme

The Eagles will enter Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft with 10-picks and immediate opportunities to add dynamic playmakers on the defensive side of the football.

Last year at this time, Jonathan Gannon was being introduced to the media and trying to describe his defensive scheme to inquiring minds.

Rather than describe a 4-3, or 3-4 scheme to the masses, Gannon spoke of versatility and adaptation while adopting 4 key principles to his defensive philosophy: H.I.T.S

Hustle Intensity Takeaways Smarts

Gannon has previously referenced the Bears Matt Eberflus, Emmitt Thomas, Jerry Gray, and his biggest coaching influence, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

A mostly two-high safety, press-man scheme, that’ll employ a 4-2-5 nickel package in this pass-happy NFL, Gannon’s goal is to utilize cornerbacks that can deal with big wide receivers, while his interchangeable safeties make plays on the backend.

Gannon will focus on stopping the run while mixing up coverage with the back 7.

With Philadelphia looking to greatly improve on defense in 2022, here are 10 prospects that’ll immediately fit Gannon’s scheme.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Leal is an active interior defender with outstanding athleticism and play-making ability.

The former Texas A&M star can neutralize the running game at defensive tackle or impact the game as an inside pass rusher.

Devin Lloyd, Utah

(AP Photo/George Frey)

A sideline to sideline linebacker, Lloyd is comparable at times to Micah Parsons as a pass rusher.

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

S (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

An All-American pass rusher, this past season Thomas earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after recording 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Thomas led the FBS with 72 pressures and he finished third in the country with 20.5 tackles for loss.

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dean is a high-IQ, read-and-react defender that can cover, tackle and rush the passer.

Story continues

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Muma is a dynamic playmaking linebacker that maximizes his talents in coverage and as a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine with unique pass-rush ability.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

A future All-Pro that plays with instincts, awareness, and elite athleticism. Hamilton covers a lot of ground like a center fielder with size, range, and versatility.

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is a talented safety who can double as an exceptional nickel defender with superb instincts for the position. A natural slot defender with cover corner-like skills, Hill is three players in one.

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

American Team defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Georgia runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Jordan Davis’ running mate in Athens is huge himself, standing 6-3 and 304 pounds by comparison.

Wyatt has the size and versatility that should allow him to operate in multiple defensive fronts.

DE/OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo cheers the crowd before a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The 6-4, 250-pounder erupted for 11 sacks in 2021 at Michigan, but could slide down or out of the first round after tearing his Achilles during his pro day.

Roger McCreary CB AUBURN

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn cornerback is SEC tested and a shutdown cornerback.

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker possesses a variety of skills that make him a Swiss Army Knife for the right defensive scheme. He excels near the box but also flashes the instincts and awareness to be an effective pass defender over the top.

Will Eagles draft Kyle Hamilton?

[pickup_prop id=”23761″>

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Cine is a hard-hitter that can flourish near the box or stay over the top in coverage.

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A Jalen Ramsey prototype who can play multiple positions, Pitre was one of the biggest standouts of the week. A versatile defensive back who can play safety and nickel corner, Pitre shined when matched up against tight ends and slot receivers.

That STAR position in Baylor’s defense can take some really unique athletes and make them that much more dynamic.

1

1

1

1