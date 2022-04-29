2022 NFL draft: 10 best available players for Day 2

The NFL draft continues...

olts cheerleaders before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL draft saw the first day come to a close on Thursday. In total, 32 players were plucked from the board.

But we’re only just getting started.

There are 262 total selections each year at the draft and one of the most interesting areas is always the start of the second round. Each year there are always prospects left on the board when Day 2 starts who many thought could be first-round picks.

With that, here are the top-10 prospects still left on the board as the second round of the 2022 draft is set to begin:

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) (USAT photo)

Five cornerbacks went off the board in Round 1. Booth was not among them. He recorded six interceptions in college.

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets at No. 26 and the Chiefs at No. 30 opted to take pass rushers Jermaine Johnson and George Karlafthis, respectively, at the end of the first round over Dean.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames . (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett to the Steelers at No. 20 was the only signal caller drafted in the first round.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hall is considered one of the top running backs at the draft. Unfortunately, no running backs were taken at all in Round 1 so he’s still on the board.

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) (USAT photo)

After Hall and Walker, there is a drop off in running back talent. Again, no rushers were picked up in Round 1.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No tight ends went in Round 1, either. The consensus top prospect at the position is McBride, who is still there for the taking.

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Ebiketie as his top defensive end prospect left on the board.

Georgia WR George Pickens

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) .

Syndication Online Athens

Pickens is the top outside wide receiver prospect left on the board.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Mafe was viewed as a raw prospect heading into the draft. But he’s got the full toolbox to grow into a complete pass rusher.

Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (USAT photo)

While Pickens is the top outside receiver remaining, Moore gets the nod as the best speedy, inside playmaker left.

