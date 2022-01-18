2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: How to watch playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, live streams, AFC, NFC dates

The 2022 NFL Playoff action continues this weekend with four highly anticipated divisional round matchups taking place on Saturday, January 22, and Sunday, January 23. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. ET, then the San Francisco 49ers will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

On Sunday afternoon, NBC’s got you covered with the Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will also be available for live stream via Peacock. At 6:30 p.m. the Buffalo Bills will battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to cap off the night. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional Round schedule and additional information on how to watch each game.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

