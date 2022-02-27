2022 NFL Combine: Rams won’t have GM, HC in attendance in Indianapolis

Normally, teams are looking to copy anything and everything they can from the Super Bowl champions. The copycat league of the NFL can often lead teams to chase trends instead of getting ahead of them.

If the Detroit Lions are looking to copy from GM Brad Holmes’ past roots in Los Angeles, he’s got an interesting concept to appropriate from his old team. The Rams aren’t sending either GM Les Snead or head coach Sean McVay to this week’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

It’s an interesting choice, one that the Lions and Holmes aren’t likely to follow. The Rams do not have a pick in the first 100 selections in this year’s draft, so it’s quite a bit less important for them to know all the top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. But it is still seen as a radical move by the world champions.

The two attended last year’s very limited event. In 2020, McVay was there for a day before flying back and Snead stayed behind. A tweet about the Rams decision references Snead’s “F Them Picks” shirt that he wore to the Super Bowl parade:

The Rams say Les Snead and Sean McVay are not going to attend the draft combine. F them picks indeed. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 27, 2022

The team won’t completely abandon the combine. The Rams will send their medical team along with a few others from their front office and coaching staff, but the big decision-makers won’t be there for interviews or to take in the on-field workouts.

With the combine possibly moving locations, including possibly to Los Angeles, after this year, it will be interesting if Snead and McVay start a trend or not.

