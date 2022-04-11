2022 NFC North Team Needs and Prospect Fits









With free agency in the books, all are now on the 2022 NFL Draft. Having previewed every team as soon as the offseason ended, I have a working knowledge of all of the rosters in the NFL. What I’m missing is a deep understanding of every prospect available via the draft. That’s where Tyler Forness comes in. He covers college football for NBC and will be filling in the best fits for each team given their needs and the picks they hold. I’ll add some context beyond the general position of need to clarify differences within a broad category (ie. if a team needs a run-stuffing nose tackle or a 4-3 tackle with pass-rush chops). Tyler will find the best fits for each team while also giving us some notes on the players.

Defensive End

Dan Campbell has talked about showing more 4-3 looks after playing a base 3-4 last year. To accommodate that, the team needs to add an elite defensive end early in the draft.

1.02 Options: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia’s Travon Walker

1.32 & 2.34 Options: Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Michigan’s David Ojabo, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie

3.66 Options: USC’s Drake Jackson, SDSU’s Cameron Thomas

Tyler's Notes: Generating a pass rush should be a priority for the Lions. The Okwara brothers and Charles Harris need a running mate and Ojabo fits the bill. He won’t play much, if at all this year due to an Achilles tear, but his explosiveness and size is rare.

Quarterback

The question here is whether Detroit addresses the quarterback position in 2022 or 2023. If the Lions take one this year, they better be sure he is the truth as the quarterback class of 2023 is stacked.

1.02 Options: Liberty’s Malik Willis

1.32 & 2.34 Options: Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder

3.66 Options: Nevada’s Carson Strong, North Carolina’s Sam Howell

Tyler's Notes: In today’s NFL, it’s nearly impossible to succeed without a star quarterback unless everything falls perfectly into place. The Lions should sprint to the front with the card to select Willis. While he has his flaws, Willis has the ceiling of Michael Vick but a better passer.

Cornerback

With Jeff Okudah looking like a lost cause, the Lions are back to the drawing board at cornerback. Detroit pressed opposing receivers at one of the highest rates last year. They will be looking for a physical outside corner who has a shot at hanging with Justin Jefferson for the next decade.

1.02 Options: Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner

1.32 & 2.34 Options: Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr

3.66 Options: UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson

Tyler's Notes: The start of Okudah’s career was far from a fairy tale, but he still needs a running mate. Elam provides CB1 upside with how well he plays in press-man yet can still thrive in zone.

Wide Receiver

Darnell Mooney looks like the ideal Z receiver but the Bears need a new X after letting Allen Robinson walk. With Luke Getsy exporting Green Bay’s quick passing attack to Chicago, the team’s new wideout will need to be an expert in short and intermediate routes.

2.39 Options: Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Georgia’s George Pickens

2.48 Options: NDSU’s Christian Watson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore

3.71 Options: Memphis’ Calvin Austin III, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce

Tyler's Notes: Continuing the theme of helping Fields, they have a downfield burner in Mooney so grabbing a more complete receiver in Moore should be the direction. He has all the ability and speed down the field that Mooney does, but his route running and diverse release package should be very intriguing.

Offensive Tackle

The Bears did not bring back Jason Peters, leaving second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom to start at tackle. Ideally, the Bears want a left tackle from the draft, though they are likely stuck throwing Jenkins to the wolves on the left and adding competition for Borom on the right.

2.39 Options: Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Tulsa’s Tyler Smith

2.48 Options: Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere

3.71 Options: Washington State’s Abraham Lucas

Tyler's Notes: Helping Justin Fields needs to be the priority. Faalele is a massive man with above-average movement skills and athleticism for a guy that is 6’8” and 387lbs,

Inside Linebacker

The Bears have a fairly barren linebacker room on the whole. Roquan Smith will likely man the weak side, leaving both the MIKE and SAM spots in Matt Eberflus’s 3-4 scheme up for grabs. MIKE will likely take precedence in the draft, though both are positions of need.

2.39 Options: Alabama’s Christian Harris, Georgia’s Quay Walker

2.48 Options: Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, Wyoming’s Chad Muma

3.71 Options: Georgia’s Channing Tindall, Montana State’s Troy Andersen

Tyler's Notes: The Bears are far from competing, so taking a high upside player is more of a priority. Andersen has only played the position for two years, but his excellent athleticism and still developing instinct are valuable assets in the third round.

Minnesota Vikings

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson was brought back on a one-year, $4 million deal. He can hold down a starting spot for another year, but the deal makes it clear that he isn't the long-term answer for Minnesota.

1.12 Options: Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr, Washington’s Trent McDuffie

2.46 Options: Washington’s Kyler Gordon, UTSA’s Tariq Woolen, Auburn’s Roger McCreary

3.77 Options: Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant

Tyler's Notes: Even with the additions and retention of Peterson, this is still a major need for the Vikings. Getting Gardner would provide a level of stability at the position not seen since the 2017 team.

Middle Linebacker

Eric Kendricks can be cut next year to save the Vikings $7.5 million against the cap and he could struggle with the team’s transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense. If Minnesota sees Kendricks as an undersized holdover from the previous regime, they could look for his successor in the middle and late rounds.

1.12 Options: NA

2.46 Options: Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal

3.77 Options: Montana State’s Troy Andersen, Penn State’s Brandon Smith

Tyler's Notes: Even with the addition of Jordan Hicks, this is still a position of need. Muma would provide everything the Vikings need to succeed currently and in the future.

Guard

Pro Football Focus ranked both center Garrett Bradbury and right guard Oli Udoh as subpar starters last year. Udoh, a former sixth-round pick, will likely be the first of the two replaced.

1.12 Options: NA

2.46 Options: Kentucky’s Darrian Kennard, UCLA’s Sean Rhyan

3.77 Options: Memphis’ Dylan Parham, LSU’s Ed Ingram, Tennessee-Chattanooga’s Cole Strange

Tyler's Notes: The interior of the offensive line has been an issue since the departure of Steve Hutchinson. The selection of Parham would give Kevin O’Connell flexibility with both guard and center.

Green Bay Packers

Wide Receiver

After sending Davante Adams to Las Vegas, Aaron Rodgers will spontaneously combust if the Packers don’t at least add a receiver on the first night of the draft. Green Bay will be looking for Davante Adams’ replacement on the first night and a deep threat in the ensuing rounds.

1.22 & 1.28 Options: Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams

2.53 & 2.59 Options: NDSU’s Christian Watson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce

3.92 Options: Memphis’ Calvin Austin III, Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Tyler's Notes: For 20 years, the Packers haven’t drafted a first-round pick at receiver. That drought should end this year. Olave is the perfect package, giving Rodgers explosiveness down the field with quick-twitch route running not too dissimilar to Adams.

Offensive Tackle

The Packers have a lot of options on the line but a lot of questions as well. Elgton Jenkins is a high-end starter no matter where he plays but is coming off a torn ACL. Knee issues dating back to 2020 limited David Bakhtiari to one game last year. If healthy, the duo could be elite at the ends of the line. However, the Packers need a backup plan at tackle.

1.22 & 1.28 Options: Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, Tulsa’s Tyler Smith, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann

2.53 & 2.59 Options: Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Ohio State’s Nicholas Petite-Frere

3.92 Options: Penn State’s Rasheed Walker, Louisiana-Lafayette’s Max Mitchell

Tyler's Notes: There isn’t a better team in identifying offensive line talent than the Green Bay Packers. Taking one early that can help in the short window they still have with Rodgers should be the priority. Raimann will be afforded some time to learn and can play on the interior next to either Jenkins or Bakhtiari right away.

Tight End

Robert Tonyan re-signed with the Packers on a low-cost, one-year deal. He’s also coming off a torn ACL and was failing to live up to the hype he built during 2020 before suffering the injury in Week 8. Adding an explosive tight end is another way for Green Bay to give Aaron Rodgers more weaponry.

1.22 & 1.28 Options: Colorado State’s Trey McBride

2.53 & 2.59 Options: Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert. UCLA’s Greg Dulcich, Virginia Jelani Woods

3.92 Options: Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, Washington’s Cade Otton

Tyler's Notes: This class is loaded with options but an explosive weapon should be the priority. Woods has the ideal size and athleticism profile to be that player immediately for the Packers.