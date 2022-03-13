2022 NCAA Tournament Printable Bracket

Fill out your bracket by hand

Selection Sunday is almost here

Selection Sunday is finally here and the NCAA Tournament is back to normal with the way the tournament will be played. There will be fans in the stands and the normal schedule meaning people working Thursday and Friday during the day can go back to wasting time while watching the tournament.

For those who want to fill out their tournament by hand as the field is announced, and to make your picks, below is a printable bracket you can download, and fill out.

The Mountain West should have four teams in the NCAA Tournament with Boise State who earned the automatic bid by winning the conference tournament, plus San Diego State and Colorado State are very safe, and Wyoming should be in but there is a small possibility they might be on the outside looking in.

Selection Sunday is at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and if you want to join our NCAA bracket challenge, head over to this link and sign up to compete with our staff.





