2022 NCAA Tournament Day 1: Schedule, Bracket, Live Streaming

The complete Day 1 schedule for March Madness

Three Mountain West teams in action.

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is finally here and it is really a celebration of sports with wall-to-wall games. On Thursday, there are three Mountain West teams in action with Colorado State opening up the tournament against Michigan as the very first game of the tournament.

Boise State will take on Memphis at 1:45 p.m. ET on TNT, and then in the prime time slot of games San Diego State will face Creighton on truTV at 7:27 p.m. ET.

Thursday, March 17 (all times Eastern)

12:15 p.m. – No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State on CBS

12:40 p.m. – No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence on truTV

1:45 p.m. – No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State on TNT

2:00 p.m. – No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor on TBS

2:45 p.m. – No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee on CBS

3:10 p.m. – No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa on truTV

4:15 p.m. – No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga on TNT

4:30 p.m. – No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina on TBS

6:50 p.m. – No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn on TNT

7:10 p.m. – No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky on CBS

7:20 p.m. – No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s on TBS

7:27 p.m. – No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State on truTV

9:20 p.m. – No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas on TNT

9:40 p.m. – No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State on CBS

9:50 p.m. – No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA on TBS

9:57 p.m. – No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas on truTV





