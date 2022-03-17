2022 NCAA Tournament Day 1: Schedule, Bracket, Live Streaming
2022 NCAA Tournament Day 1: Schedule, Bracket, Live Streaming
The complete Day 1 schedule for March Madness
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Three Mountain West teams in action.
The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is finally here and it is really a celebration of sports with wall-to-wall games. On Thursday, there are three Mountain West teams in action with Colorado State opening up the tournament against Michigan as the very first game of the tournament.
Boise State will take on Memphis at 1:45 p.m. ET on TNT, and then in the prime time slot of games San Diego State will face Creighton on truTV at 7:27 p.m. ET.
Thursday, March 17 (all times Eastern)
12:15 p.m. – No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State on CBS
12:40 p.m. – No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence on truTV
1:45 p.m. – No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State on TNT
2:00 p.m. – No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor on TBS
2:45 p.m. – No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee on CBS
3:10 p.m. – No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa on truTV
4:15 p.m. – No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga on TNT
4:30 p.m. – No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina on TBS
6:50 p.m. – No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn on TNT
7:10 p.m. – No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky on CBS
7:20 p.m. – No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s on TBS
7:27 p.m. – No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State on truTV
9:20 p.m. – No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas on TNT
9:40 p.m. – No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State on CBS
9:50 p.m. – No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA on TBS
9:57 p.m. – No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas on truTV
More NCAA Tournament!
2022 NCAA Tournament: Colorado State State vs. Michigan Preview, How To Watch & More
2022 NCAA Tournament: Boise State vs. Memphis Preview, How To Watch & More
2022 NCAA Tournament: Wyoming vs. Indiana, Get To Know The Hoosiers