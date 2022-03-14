2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament: Print and fill out your March Madness brackets

Get your highlighters, red pens and March Madness predictions ready, the 2022 NCAA Tournament is just about here. It's time to fill out your bracket.

The brackets and seedings have been announced – download and use our printable bracket to write down your March Madness predictions.

The tournament is set to begin on March 15 with games featuring the “first four” teams. The first round begins March 17.

Printable 2022 March Madness men's bracket

