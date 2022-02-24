2022 NCAA men’s basketball head coach salaries methodology

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Johnny Davis had a quiet game that ended early, when Wisconsin's standout guard fouled out with 2:35 to go and the 13th-ranked Badgers gripping hard on a one-point lead at Minnesota. There are two of them, actually, as twin brother Jordan Davis reminded the Gophers with his valuable contribution down the stretch. Steven Crowl scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Tyler Wahl added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Wisconsin fended off Minnesota for a 68-67 victory on Wednesday night.