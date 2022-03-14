2022 NCAA basketball tournament teams, A-to-Z

Let the Madness begin

The selection committee has set the field—a look through the alphabet of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A

Arkansas, Alabama, Akron, Arizona and Auburn make for an A+ start for the alphabet.

B

The Baylor Bears, the Bryant Bulldogs, and Boise State Broncos all bring double Bs to the Big Dance.

C

Chattanooga, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado State, and Creighton give the letter C something to chirp about.

D

The Delaware Blue Hens will meet a school up the road from them (Villanova), Davidson is in the field as is Duke, which means we will incessantly hear about this being the last go-round for Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

E

The East Region is headed up by Baylor, which is the defending national champion.

F

There will be first- and second-round games in Fort Worth, Texas, which is also the home of the TCU Horned Frogs.

G

Gonzaga grabs a spot here and you can be sure this will not be the last you hear from the Bulldogs on this list. Gonzaga will meet a fellow G as Georgia State is the opening foe for the Bulldogs.

H

The Houston Cougars could be a sneaky team to use in your brackets. Kelvin Sampson’s team can play.

I

Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Illinois fill up the hoop for “I.”

J

Jacksonville State has NCAA rules to thank for its invite. JSU gets in by virtue of winning the regular-season ASUN championship. Bellarmine won the postseason tourney but isn’t eligible for the Big Dance, yet.

K

Kentucky and Kansas offer a pair of college basketball bluebloods that start with the letter K.

L

LSU is the sixth seed but the folks in Baton Rouge have more to focus on than the NCAA tournament. The Tigers have a new coach and a plethora of NCAA violations to handle. The Longwood Lancers are a long shot that could create some heat for a higher seed. And please don’t sleep on the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers.

M

Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Murray State, Montana State, Michigan State, and Marquette form a powerful septet with the letter M at the start of their names.

N

Notre Dame, Norfolk State, and North Carolina are Ns and in.

O

Ohio State is the lone O.

P

Providence represents the Big East and the letter P as does Purdue from the Big Ten

Q

Q is for the questionable shots and calls that are bound to create buzz throughout the 63 games.

R

Rutgers is in from the Garden State and reps the R crowd. Richmond was a surprise team to get its ticket punched.

S

Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) cuts down the net after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena.

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after a play against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Saint Mary’s couldn’t handle Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament but is a team that can give others trouble. The same goes for San Francisco. Saint Peter’s has a rough draw as it faces Kentucky in its opener. Seton Hall is a second New Jersey school to make the great 68. San Diego State and South Dakota State also can create trouble if schools don’t pay attention.

T

Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will meet in a play-in game featuring schools with a T for Texas. Tennessee was seeded third and that bugged some folks. Texas Tech has postseason cache and should be considered for a deep run. Texas is a sixth-seed in the East. Another Texas school, TCU, has drawn Seton Hall in an 9-8 matchup.

U

We saved UConn for this spot to go along with USC and UCLA from the Left Coast.

V

The Vermont Catamounts have had a strong season and will challenge Arkansas as the 13 seed against a 4.

W

Tip of the hat to the Wyoming Cowboys here.

X

Xavier did not get an invite despite going 18-13 in the Big East.

Y

Yale will represent the Ivy League in the tournament after downing Princeton.

Z

As stated earlier, the ‘Zags would make another appearance.

1

