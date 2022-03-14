2022 NCAA basketball tournament teams, A-to-Z
Let the Madness begin
USAT
The selection committee has set the field—a look through the alphabet of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
A
Arkansas, Alabama, Akron, Arizona and Auburn make for an A+ start for the alphabet.
B
The Baylor Bears, the Bryant Bulldogs, and Boise State Broncos all bring double Bs to the Big Dance.
C
Chattanooga, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado State, and Creighton give the letter C something to chirp about.
D
The Delaware Blue Hens will meet a school up the road from them (Villanova), Davidson is in the field as is Duke, which means we will incessantly hear about this being the last go-round for Coach Mike Krzyzewski.
E
The East Region is headed up by Baylor, which is the defending national champion.
F
There will be first- and second-round games in Fort Worth, Texas, which is also the home of the TCU Horned Frogs.
G
Gonzaga grabs a spot here and you can be sure this will not be the last you hear from the Bulldogs on this list. Gonzaga will meet a fellow G as Georgia State is the opening foe for the Bulldogs.
H
The Houston Cougars could be a sneaky team to use in your brackets. Kelvin Sampson’s team can play.
I
Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Illinois fill up the hoop for “I.”
J
Jacksonville State has NCAA rules to thank for its invite. JSU gets in by virtue of winning the regular-season ASUN championship. Bellarmine won the postseason tourney but isn’t eligible for the Big Dance, yet.
K
Kentucky and Kansas offer a pair of college basketball bluebloods that start with the letter K.
L
LSU is the sixth seed but the folks in Baton Rouge have more to focus on than the NCAA tournament. The Tigers have a new coach and a plethora of NCAA violations to handle. The Longwood Lancers are a long shot that could create some heat for a higher seed. And please don’t sleep on the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers.
M
Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Murray State, Montana State, Michigan State, and Marquette form a powerful septet with the letter M at the start of their names.
N
Notre Dame, Norfolk State, and North Carolina are Ns and in.
O
Ohio State is the lone O.
P
Providence represents the Big East and the letter P as does Purdue from the Big Ten
Q
Q is for the questionable shots and calls that are bound to create buzz throughout the 63 games.
R
Rutgers is in from the Garden State and reps the R crowd. Richmond was a surprise team to get its ticket punched.
S
Saint Mary’s couldn’t handle Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament but is a team that can give others trouble. The same goes for San Francisco. Saint Peter’s has a rough draw as it faces Kentucky in its opener. Seton Hall is a second New Jersey school to make the great 68. San Diego State and South Dakota State also can create trouble if schools don’t pay attention.
T
Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will meet in a play-in game featuring schools with a T for Texas. Tennessee was seeded third and that bugged some folks. Texas Tech has postseason cache and should be considered for a deep run. Texas is a sixth-seed in the East. Another Texas school, TCU, has drawn Seton Hall in an 9-8 matchup.
U
We saved UConn for this spot to go along with USC and UCLA from the Left Coast.
V
The Vermont Catamounts have had a strong season and will challenge Arkansas as the 13 seed against a 4.
W
Tip of the hat to the Wyoming Cowboys here.
X
Xavier did not get an invite despite going 18-13 in the Big East.
Y
Yale will represent the Ivy League in the tournament after downing Princeton.
Z
As stated earlier, the ‘Zags would make another appearance.
