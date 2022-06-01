2022 NCAA baseball tournament: Predicting winners from each regional

The college baseball season and conference tournaments have concluded and the NCAA Tournament begins with NCAA regionals play.

NCAA Regionals take place June 3-6 at 16 campus sites. Each regional features four teams and will be contested in a double-elimination format.

Winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, which are slated to begin June 9 at various campus sites throughout the nation. Each Super Regional is a best-of-3 series.

The 16 regional tournament hosts include Tennessee, Georgia State. Texas, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Miami, Southern Miss, Auburn and Oregon State.

Vols Wire predicts winners of each NCAA Regional. Below are projected winners.

Knoxville Regional: Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Statesboro Regional: Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Austin Regional: Texas

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

Greenville Regional: Virginia

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

College Station Regional: TCU

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Regional: Michigan

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Gainesville Regional: Florida

Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Blacksburg Regional: Gonzaga

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Stanford Regional: Stanford

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

College Park Regional: Wake Forest

Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

Chapel Hill Regional: North Carolina

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Stillwater Regional: Arkansas

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Coral Gables Regional: Arizona

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Hattiesburg Regional: LSU

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Auburn Regional: Florida State

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Corvallis Regional: Oregon State

Syndication: Statesman Journal

