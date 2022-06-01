2022 NCAA baseball tournament: Predicting winners from each regional
The college baseball season and conference tournaments have concluded and the NCAA Tournament begins with NCAA regionals play.
NCAA Regionals take place June 3-6 at 16 campus sites. Each regional features four teams and will be contested in a double-elimination format.
Winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, which are slated to begin June 9 at various campus sites throughout the nation. Each Super Regional is a best-of-3 series.
The 16 regional tournament hosts include Tennessee, Georgia State. Texas, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Miami, Southern Miss, Auburn and Oregon State.
Vols Wire predicts winners of each NCAA Regional. Below are projected winners.
Knoxville Regional: Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Statesboro Regional: Notre Dame
(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Austin Regional: Texas
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Greenville Regional: Virginia
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
College Station Regional: TCU
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville Regional: Michigan
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Gainesville Regional: Florida
Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News
Blacksburg Regional: Gonzaga
(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Stanford Regional: Stanford
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
College Park Regional: Wake Forest
Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports
Chapel Hill Regional: North Carolina
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Stillwater Regional: Arkansas
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Coral Gables Regional: Arizona
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Hattiesburg Regional: LSU
LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Auburn Regional: Florida State
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Corvallis Regional: Oregon State
Syndication: Statesman Journal
