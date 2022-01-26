2022 NBA trade deadline updates: Latest Houston Rockets rumors

With a record at the bottom of the Western Conference, the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets clearly aren’t traditional buyers as the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline for the 2021-22 season approaches.

Yet, they aren’t obvious sellers, either.

Nearly all of the marquee veterans they currently have under contract are on the books for 2022-23, as well. Thus, even though Houston clearly isn’t making a playoff push this season, it’s not as if they have to make a move or risk losing those players for no compensation.

General manager Rafael Stone could explore the offseason trade market with those players, or he could keep many of those veterans around in an effort to help bolster the development of Houston’s young core (i.e. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and beyond) — and perhaps bring some extra wins in the 2022-23 campaign.

Moreover, an aggressive move to add a player (such as a franchise centerpiece) can’t be ruled out, either. Houston isn’t likely to add a big-name veteran of significant age, given its lowly record, but expect Stone to explore any opportunities to add younger difference-makers who could potentially grow with the existing core in the years ahead.

This continually updated post will offer a one-stop shop for the latest trade rumors and tidbits surrounding many players on the current roster, as well as any reported interest by Stone in players elsewhere.

(Last updated: Wednesday, Jan. 26)

Rafael Stone

Rockets looking for franchise centerpiece player, could be active at trade deadline (Jan. 19)

Rafael Stone: One year after trading James Harden, Rockets committed to new path (Jan. 13)

Eric Gordon

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets less likely to trade Eric Gordon, Christian Wood by deadline (Jan. 24)

Why JJ Redick sees Houston’s Eric Gordon as top NBA trade deadline target (Jan. 23)

Eric Gordon not worried as Rockets approach NBA trade deadline (Jan. 18)

Rockets eye first-round draft pick in trade for surging Eric Gordon (Jan. 17)

Story continues

Rockets trade rumors: John Wall buyout unlikely, Cavs interested in Eric Gordon (Jan. 13)

Playoff teams monitoring Rockets’ Eric Gordon, Daniel Theis on trade market (Jan. 13)

Analysis of Eric Gordon, Christian Wood trade proposals by ESPN’s Bobby Marks (Jan. 11)

Rockets not looking to dump Eric Gordon at trade deadline (Jan. 7)

Knicks among teams interested in trade for Rockets guard Eric Gordon (Dec. 17)

Rockets patient with potential Eric Gordon trade, value his influence (Dec. 14)

Rockets coach Stephen Silas sees Eric Gordon among elite NBA defenders (Dec. 10)

John Wall

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets demanding first-round draft pick to send John Wall to Lakers (Jan. 24)

Rockets trade rumors: Miami monitoring Christian Wood; Clippers interested in John Wall (Jan. 24)

Rockets open to trading John Wall for Russell Westbrook, draft compensation (Jan. 24)

Rockets trade rumors: John Wall buyout unlikely, Cavs interested in Eric Gordon (Jan. 13)

John Wall still unlikely to be traded or bought out by Rockets (Jan. 10)

Could the Rockets execute another John Wall, Russell Westbrook trade? (Dec. 27)

Bleacher Report proposes John Wall, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr. trades (Dec. 1)

John Wall still reluctant to accept smaller role with Rockets (Nov. 28)

Christian Wood

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Rockets coach Stephen Silas not comfortable with Christian Wood, Alperen Sengun lineups (Jan. 25)

Rockets trade rumors: Miami monitoring Christian Wood; Clippers interested in John Wall (Jan. 24)

Rockets less likely to trade Eric Gordon, Christian Wood by deadline (Jan. 24)

Christian Wood leading Rockets to more wins with vocal presence, better efficiency (Jan. 17)

Analysis of Eric Gordon, Christian Wood trade proposals by ESPN’s Bobby Marks (Jan. 11)

Christian Wood apologizes to Rockets, moves past suspension incident (Jan. 5)

Rockets willing to hear offers, but not looking to trade Christian Wood (Dec. 10)

Report: Rockets bigs Christian Wood, Daniel Theis to receive trade interest (Nov. 29)

Jae’Sean Tate

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rockets view Jae’Sean Tate ‘as a keeper’ moving forward (Jan. 17)

Daniel Theis

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets veterans Daniel Theis, David Nwaba, DJ Augustin reportedly drawing trade interest (Jan. 24)

Playoff teams monitoring Rockets’ Eric Gordon, Daniel Theis on trade market (Jan. 13)

Houston’s Daniel Theis is well liked by other NBA teams (Dec. 2)

Rockets bigs Christian Wood, Daniel Theis to receive trade interest (Nov. 29)

David Nwaba

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets veterans Daniel Theis, David Nwaba, DJ Augustin reportedly drawing trade interest (Jan. 24)

David Nwaba, Armoni Brooks join Rockets’ list of trade eligible players (Jan. 15)

Led by David Nwaba, Rockets’ reserves excel late to stun Hawks (Dec. 14)

DJ Augustin

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets veterans Daniel Theis, David Nwaba, DJ Augustin reportedly drawing trade interest (Jan. 24)

Reaction: Eric Gordon, DJ Augustin lead Rockets’ stunning comeback in Atlanta (Dec. 13)

[mm-video type=video id=01fstkkqdweae8sjbxas playlist_id=none player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fstkkqdweae8sjbxas/01fstkkqdweae8sjbxas-a0dacab33126620b990c08b05b5fb46d.jpg]

[listicle id=62299]

1

1