2022 NBA Trade Deadline: Players who could be moved before February 10

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and there are plenty of names on the market.

The Wizards aren't short of possible names that could be moved. Both star Bradley Beal and new fan-favorite Kyle Kuzma have called for changes amidst a challenging five-game skid. But there are several unsettled players across the NBA who could be moved ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

To keep track, here's a comprehensive list:

Difference Makers

Bradley Beal, Wizards: The Wizards' franchise player could opt out of the final year of his contract in the offseason, and the star is in win-now mode having said he wants to avoid the play-in game this postseason. Washington is 11th in the standings and two games out of eighth.

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: The rumors of Lillard being on the last legs of his Trail Blazers career only heated up with his comments of not being in a rush to come back from his abdominal surgery.

James Harden, Nets: The Nets star didn't exactly shoot down the reports of him being unhappy in Brooklyn after their loss to the Nuggets.

Great Role Players

Jalen Brunson, Mavericks: The former Villanova guard has played a big role for Dallas this season on an expiring deal and is reportedly a player in risk of leaving after this season.

John Collins, Hawks: A breakout postseason got John Collins a big deal, but confusion over his role led to tension and a reported Hawks asking price of a first-round pick and another starting-caliber player in return.

Goran Dragic, Raptors: The former Heat point guard hasn't played since Nov. 13 due to personal reasons and reports out of Toronto say he's expected to be moved.

Tobias Harris, Sixers: A career-low season in several offensive categories, Tobias Harris' mega-contract has been tough for the Sixers to find a new home.

Buddy Hield, Kings: It's only a deadline tradition to be hearing Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield's name in trade rumors.

Jerami Grant, Pistons: The Pistons may find a higher draft pick more valuable than keeping Jerami Grant's versatility around.

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: The Wizards have been a team rumored to be interested in Sabonis' skills, but what would it take?

Myles Turner, Pacers: The Pacers center could add a lethal shot-blocking presence to any team's front court.

Caris LeVert, Pacers: Acquired last season from the Nets, LeVert is reportedly drawing interest from several teams before the trade deadline, including the Cavaliers and Knicks.

Young Wantaways

Marvin Bagley III, Kings: The Kings have rotated their second overall pick in the 2018 draft back in Alvin Gentry's plans after being out of the lineup to start the campaign. Will his good stretches lead to someone taking a chance on him?

Ben Simmons, Sixers: The most volatile name on this list, it's unclear whether Philadelphia president of basketball ops Daryl Morey said "it's less likely than likely" the Simmons saga will end with a reportedly lighter package at the deadline.