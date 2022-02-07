2022 NBA trade deadline: Latest deals, news, rumors

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, a lot of focus has been on whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers will deal disgruntled star Ben Simmons. The two sides have been at a stalemate since the offseason after Simmons requested a trade.

With that looming, other teams are already making moves for the stretch run of the 2021-22 season.

Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest deals, rumors and news ahead of the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t wait until the deadline to make a move to bolster their surprising run.

On Sunday, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland acquired guard Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick. The Pacers received Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, a 2022 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

Rubio suffered a torn ACL in December and will miss the rest of the season. Rubio will be a free agent this offseason and could choose to re-sign with the Cavaliers or another team.

More on this trade: Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert from Pacers for Ricky Rubio, picks

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't wait until the NBA trade deadline to make a move, adding guard Caris LeVert to their surprising run. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Clippers add to supporting cast with Kawhi Leonard’s status this season in doubt

The Los Angeles Clippers are still without their two biggest stars — Kawhi Leonard (ACL) and Paul George (UCL) — but bolstered their bench by acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Trail Blazers received Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

Powell and Covington each played 24 minutes in the Clippers’ loss Sunday. Powell was the team’s leading scorer with 28 points, while Covington added 13.

More on this trade: Clippers acquire Norman Powell, Robert Covington from Blazers for Eric Bledsoe, others, per report