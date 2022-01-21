2022 NBA trade deadline: Five landing spots for Pistons forward Jerami Grant

5 trade landing spots for Jerami Grant originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jerami Grant is one of the best players who could be on the move before this year's NBA trade deadline, meaning several teams will be interested in acquiring his services for the rest of this season and beyond.

But not every interested party is a great fit for Grant himself, who has blossomed as a two-way wing in Detroit after serving as a role player for most of his career. Here's a look at five teams that make a lot of sense as Grant's next NBA home, with a trade machine suggestion based on Detroit's reported asking price.

The Jazz is a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball. They play to their style and they play it very well, but too often have they exited the playoffs early because of a lack of two-way versatility. Enter Grant, who can defend almost every position on the court at a high level and provide some scoring off the dribble or some value as a spot-up shooter.

Grant fits Utah's timeline as well. At 27 years old, he's a playoff-tested veteran who took his game to another level on a bad Pistons team. Utah would be a great place for Grant to figure out how to be a second or third option on a title contender.

Trade machine suggestion: Joe Ingles, Rudy Gay and a future 1st-rd pick

The Bulls have sustained a hot start and remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, but they still have a Patrick Williams-sized void to fill at power forward. Chicago's done a decent job at filling that fifth starting spot next to Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, but getting a player like Grant could take them to another level.

Grant resembles almost exactly the player Williams could become one day. He could slide right in as the starting 4 from Day 1 and could provide the Bulls with a viable option to defend players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokoumnpo and Jimmy Butler. As of now, their best bet to defend those three likely playoff opponents might be DeRozan or Javonte Green.

Trade machine suggestion: Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and a future 1st-rd pick

Dallas Mavericks

While the Jazz and Bulls could use Grant's two-way versatility, the Mavs could really use his ability to create his own shot off the dribble. Dallas lives and dies with Luka Doncic and, while that's a fine strategy for any team with a generational talent, it limits their playoff upside when the defense overloads on one player.

Grant has the ability to play alongside a genius-level playmaker (Nikola Jokic) and would present some secondary scoring that could help the Mavs get out of the first round.

Trade machine suggestion: Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, a future 1st-rd pick and 1st-rd pick swap

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are reportedly one of several teams interested in acquiring Grant at the deadline and it's easy to see why. Washington has an abundance of NBA players on their roster, but not enough star power to compete with the Eastern Conference's elite. It could behoove them to consolidate their depth to find upgrades to their core.

Grant would add a scoring punch to Washington's front court and help build a formiddable defensive lineup alongside Daniel Gafford, and Kyle Kuzma. Not to mention Grant played his high school ball at DeMatha, which would make this a reunion of some sorts.

Trade machine suggestion: Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, a future 1st and 2nd-rd pick

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are in desperate need of shooting and playmaking and, while Grant doesn't immediately check off those boxes, he has the skills to make life easier on both ends of the floor for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Grant can guard the other team's best forward, leaving Tatum and Brown to stalk passing lanes and conserve energy for offense. On offense, he could provide value as a driver and finisher to actually score points off the openings Tatum and Brown create. As of now, Tatum and Brown are driving and kicking to non-shooters and inconsistent youngsters.

Trade machine suggestion: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford and a future 1st-rd pick