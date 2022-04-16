2022 NBA playoffs: Schedule, TV and live stream info for weekend first-round matchups

The 2022 NBA postseason is here.

The first round of playoff action officially gets underway on Saturday following the conclusion of the play-in tournament on Friday, which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans claim the last playoff spots in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to win it all, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, but the championship race is wide open considering the closely contested regular season that went all the way down to the wire.

Here's a full schedule and viewing guide for this weekend's slate of first-round series openers:

What TV channel is broadcasting NBA playoff games this weekend?

First-round playoff action will be televised nationally Saturday on ESPN and ABC. On Sunday, playoff games will be broadcast on TNT and ABC.

What is the schedule for NBA playoff games this weekend?

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 16

Game 1: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (TNT)

How to livestream NBA playoff games this weekend?

Playoff games televised on ESPN and ABC can be live streamed at ESPN.com and ESPN+. Games broadcast on TNT can be live streamed at TNTdrama.com and the TNT app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

