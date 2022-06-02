2022 NBA Playoffs: What happened to Warriors’ James Wiseman? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Basketball fans haven’t seen James Wiseman compete for the Golden State Warriors since April of 2021.

And they won’t be seeing him in the 2022 NBA Finals as the Dubs take on the Boston Celtics.

The 7-foot center got injured on April 10, 2021, against the Houston Rockets and has not returned to full form since.

The Celtics are set to face the Golden State Warriors for the first game of the series on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Even without Wiseman, the show must go on for the Warriors. Here’s everything you need to know about the star:

What happened to James Wiseman?

On April 10, 2021, James Wiseman fell during a game against the Houston Rockets resulting in a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 regular season after having surgery and will not be competing in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In July 2021, Coach Steve Kerr said he was feeling confident about Wiseman's recovery. He said: "He’s right on schedule for everything and, as of now, medical team tells me he will be ready for camp.”

Instead of partaking in the training camp, Wiseman had to have a second surgery in December.

When will James Wiseman be back?

James Wiseman was supposed to be ready to compete for the Warriors at some point during the 2021-22 season but was shut down after experiencing swelling in his knee.

When he will suit up for Warriors again is still up in the air.

What are some of James Wiseman’s accomplishments with the Warriors?

James Wiseman was selected by the Warriors in the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In the 2020-21 season, he played in 39 games, averaging 21.4 minutes. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Prior to playing in the league, he played for the University of Memphis for a year. In 2019, he was named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, Gatorade National Player of the Year, McDonald's All-American and Tennessee Mr. Basketball.