2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June 2.0 draft projections

2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June draft projections
The 2023 NBA draft is just less than two weeks away on June 23 and with the Oklahoma City Thunder owning four top-34 picks, what national mock drafts say about them this late in the process is important to learn.
While there have been some recent changes and more parity this time around, it appears that Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren will be the heavy favorite to go second overall to the Thunder heading into the draft. Outside of that, picks 12, 30 and 34 have been all over the place in the entire NBA draft process.
Let’s take a look at who draft experts have the Thunder taking with their four draft picks in the latest round of mock drafts
(Credit to The Rockets Wire’s Ben DeBose for accumulating the mock drafts together. For the Houston Rockets’ version, click here.)
Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 3: Paolo Banchero, Duke
(Swartz mocked a trade with the Rockets that would land the Thunder No. 3 & No. 17 for No. 2 & No. 34)
HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 2: Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke
Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 12: Mark Williams, Duke
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 12: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
Projections for 30th overall in 2022 first round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona
Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 30: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 30: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan
NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 30: Ryan Rollins, Toledo
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 30: Christian Braun, Kansas
Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 30: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest
Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round
Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 34: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 34: Trevor Keels, Duke
Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 17: Mark Williams, Duke
HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 34: Christian Braun, Kansas
Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 34: John Butler, Florida State
Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 34: Josh Minott, Memphis
