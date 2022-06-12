2022 NBA mock drafts: Oklahoma City Thunder June 2.0 draft projections

The 2023 NBA draft is just less than two weeks away on June 23 and with the Oklahoma City Thunder owning four top-34 picks, what national mock drafts say about them this late in the process is important to learn.

While there have been some recent changes and more parity this time around, it appears that Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren will be the heavy favorite to go second overall to the Thunder heading into the draft. Outside of that, picks 12, 30 and 34 have been all over the place in the entire NBA draft process.

Let’s take a look at who draft experts have the Thunder taking with their four draft picks in the latest round of mock drafts

(Credit to The Rockets Wire’s Ben DeBose for accumulating the mock drafts together. For the Houston Rockets’ version, click here.)

Projections for 2nd overall in 2022 first round

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 3: Paolo Banchero, Duke

(Swartz mocked a trade with the Rockets that would land the Thunder No. 3 & No. 17 for No. 2 & No. 34)

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 2: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 2: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 2: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 2: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Projections for 12th overall in 2022 first round

(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke

Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 12: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 12: AJ Griffin, Duke

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 12: Mark Williams, Duke

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 12: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 12: Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Projections for 30th overall in 2022 first round

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 30: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 30: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 30: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 30: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 30: Ryan Rollins, Toledo

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 30: Christian Braun, Kansas

Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 30: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Projections for 34th overall in 2022 second round

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 34: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 34: Trevor Keels, Duke

Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 17: Mark Williams, Duke

(Swartz mocked a trade with the Rockets that would land the Thunder No. 3 & No. 17 for No. 2 & No. 34)

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 34: Christian Braun, Kansas

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 34: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 34: John Butler, Florida State

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 34: Josh Minott, Memphis

