2022 NBA mock drafts: Latest Rockets pick projections in final two weeks

Duke forward Paolo Banchero remains the odds-on favorite to be picked by the Houston Rockets at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. But with the June 23 draft now less than two weeks away, the final call for general manager Rafael Stone is still up in the air.

For the first time in a while, one of the prominent mock drafts (Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated) has a player other than Banchero — in this case, Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren — as Houston’s pick at No. 3.

Naturally, there is even more uncertainty with Houston’s pick at No. 17 (via Brooklyn), since prospects are moving up and down in the heart of the first round. Some took part in physical activities at the recent draft combine, and many are now taking part in private workouts with teams.

As of Saturday, June 11, here’s where things appear to stand in the eyes of various draft experts covering the league.

Projections for No. 3 overall in 2022 first round

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report (6/9), No. 2*: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-0)

* Swartz proposes a trade between the Rockets and Thunder, sending picks No. 3 and No. 17 to Oklahoma City for No. 2 and No. 34.

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 3*: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

* This mock has Purdue guard Jaden Ivey going to Oklahoma City at No. 2 and projects Houston to pick Banchero over Holmgren at No. 3.

Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 3: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-0)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (6/7), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 3: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-0)

Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle (6/3), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 3: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Forward, Freshman, 6-10)

Projections for No. 17 in 2022 first round

HoopsHype aggregate mock draft (6/10), No. 17: Ousmane Dieng

(New Zealand Breakers: Forward, International, 6-9)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (6/10), No. 17: Ochai Agbaji

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (6/9), No. 17: Leonard Miller

(Canada: Guard, High School, 6-11)

NBADraft.net (6/9), No. 17: Jalen Duren

(Memphis: Big, Freshman, 6-11)

Zak Hanshew, NBC Sports EDGE (6/8), No. 17: Jalen Williams

(Santa Clara: Wing, Junior, 6-6)

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports (6/7), No. 17: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (6/6), No. 17: Ochai Agbaji

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle (6/3), No. 17: Tari Eason

(LSU: Forward, Sophomore, 6-8)

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (6/3), No. 17: Tari Eason

(LSU: Forward, Sophomore, 6-8)

Updated Rockets workout, interview list

2022 NBA draft combine results

2022 prospects: Statistics and measurements from Chicago

Post-lottery 2022 NBA draft order

Latest Rockets draft news and notes

