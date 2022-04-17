2022 NBA mock drafts: Houston Rockets pick projections at end of regular season

The 2021-22 regular season is now complete, so we have a much better picture as it pertains to the 2022 NBA draft order in June.

In the first round, where the Houston Rockets own both their own pick and one from Brooklyn, the order is set from No. 15 onward. These are for playoff teams, such as the Nets, who are at No. 17 overall.

The top 14, however, won’t be set until the May 17 draft lottery. That weighted lottery determines the top-four picks, with the next 10 slots seeded by record (the worst record goes first and the best record last).

Because the Rockets finished the regular season with the NBA’s worst record (20-62), they are now guaranteed a top-five draft pick — because even if they do not win one of the four lottery picks, they would inherently have the worst record among non-lottery teams.

Given the additional clarity on the order, let’s check in with the experts and peruse the latest wave of mock drafts for the 2022 first round.

Draft lottery odds for Houston’s first-round pick

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 47.9%

(pick odds via Tankathon)

Projections for Houston’s own 2022 first-round pick

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jonathan Wasserman (4/16), No. 1 overall: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (4/14), No. 1: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (4/12), No. 2: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

NBADraft.Net (4/12), No. 1: Jaden Ivey

(Purdue: Guard, Sophomore, 6-4)

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (4/9), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY (4/6), No. 2: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Jonathan Givony/Mike Schmitz, ESPN (4/6), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (4/5), No. 3: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports (4/5), No. 2: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation (4/5), No. 2: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Story continues

Tankathon (4/4), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (4/1), No. 1: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Projections for Houston’s 2022 first-round pick via Brooklyn

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Wasserman (4/16), No. 17 overall: Kennedy Chandler

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated (4/14), No. 16: Kendall Brown

(Baylor: Wing, Freshman, 6-8)

NBADraft.Net (4/12), No. 17: Mark Williams

(Duke: Big, Sophomore, 7-0)

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports (4/12), No. 16: MarJon Beauchamp

(Ignite: Wing, G League, 6-7)

Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire (4/9), No. 17: E.J. Liddell

(Ohio State: Big, Senior, 6-7)

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY (4/6), No. 13: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Jonathan Givony/Mike Schmitz, ESPN (4/6), No. 14: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports (4/5), No. 13: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (4/5), No. 13: Dyson Daniels

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-6)

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation (4/5), No. 13: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Tankathon (4/4), No. 17: Malaki Branham

(Ohio State: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (4/1), No. 16: Malaki Branham

(Ohio State: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

[lawrence-related id=100889,100588]

[listicle id=63729]

1

1