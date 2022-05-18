2022 NBA mock draft: With no clear-cut No. 1, who will be Orlando Magic's top choice?

Who’s the next Cade Cunningham? Evan Mobley? Scottie Barnes? Jalen Green? Who’s the next second-round steal like New Orleans’s Hubert Jones?

That was just last year’s draft. The year before there was Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Xavier Tillman and the year before Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Grant Williams. The 2018 draft featured Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, Mikal Bridges and also produced key contributors to playoff teams.

What does this year’s draft hold? Only time will reveal that answer.

Orlando won Tuesday’s draft lottery and holds the No. 1 pick in the June 23 draft? Who will the the Magic take? There are options and not everyone agrees on the top overall pick. The draft combine begins this week in Chicago where players will have a chance to improve their draft stock.

USA TODAY Sports unveil its mock draft 2.0:

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) is an elite 3-point shooter at 6-10 who will draw serious consideration for the No. 1 overall pick.

1. Orlando

Jabari Smith, Auburn, forward, 6-10, 250, freshman

Smith is a fantastic offensive player who can score off the dribble and with his jump shot – either from 3-point range or mid-range. At his size, he is difficult to defend. It will tough for a team to pass on Smith because of his upside and potential to make an immediate impact. The Magic are known for drafting length and size, and Smith fits the profile.

2. Oklahoma City

Paolo Banchero, Duke, forward, 6-10, 250, freshman

Perhaps the most NBA-ready player among the top projected top-five with his physical tools (size, strength, speed) and on-court skills. He can pass, handle the ball, drive to the basket and finish near the rim and possesses solid footwork.

3. Houston

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, center, 7-0, 195, freshman

With his lanky frame, physicality will be a concern early, but Holmgren can protect the rim at a high level, handle the ball and shoot from outside – all highly coveted talents in a modern NBA big man. At his size, the skillset is impressive.

4. Sacramento

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, guard, 6-4, 195, sophomore

The 6-4 guard from Purdue uses his speed to blow by defenders, who will have a hard time slowing Ivey down in transition. He can explode into the lane similar to Ja Morant and has the bounce to finish.

5. Detroit

Keegan Murray, Iowa, forward, 6-8, 225, sophomore

Murray was just the eighth player in the Big Ten’s 126-year history to finish with an 800-point season. He led the Power 5 conferences with 23.6 points a game. He also contributed 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point line. Murray, 21, is one of the oldest projected lottery picks and could have an immediate NBA impact.

Shaedon Sharpe did not play in a game for Kentucky this past season, which makes him perhaps the biggest wildcard in the draft.

6. Indiana

Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky, guard, 6-6, 200, freshman

Sharp didn’t play for Kentucky after joining the Wildcats mid-season, but the 6-6 guard has no problem getting to the rim with his length and size. He reportedly clocked a 49-inch vertical leap. A lot will be determined in his workouts with lottery teams.

7. Portland

A.J. Griffin, Duke, guard-forward, 6-6, 222, freshman

Hailing from a basketball family (his brother, sister and father all played for Power 5 schools; his father also is an assistant with the Toronto Raptors), Griffin is considered one of the better shooters in the draft. He averaged 10.4 points while shooting 44.7% on 3s and 49.3% overall.

8. New Orleans (via LA Lakers)

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor, forward, 6-9, 230, freshman

Baylor asked Sochan to do a lot for a freshman on a team that won the title the season before he got there. He’s a solid rebounder, runs the court well and scores with efficiency inside the 3-point line. He can shoot the 3 but needs to improve his percentage. His ability to handle the ball allows him to facilitate offense as a dribbler and passer.

9. San Antonio

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, guard, 6-5, 194, sophomore

Davis took a huge leap as a scorer and rebounder in his second year from 7.0 to 19.7 points and 4.1 to 8.2 rebounds per game. He’s great in the mid-range but will need to improve as an outside shooter to be an effective lead scorer in the NBA. Davis knows how to use his size against smaller guards.

10. Washington

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, guard, 6-6, 210, sophomore

An explosive guard with size at 6-6, Mathurin shoots with 3-ball well and made more than 50% of his shots from the field. He can shoot off the dribble or on the catch and knows how to utilize high-ball screens. He excels in the open court and is the kind of dunker who can posterize opponents.

G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (right) defends Cleveland Charge forward Justin James (12). Daniels will earn playing time with his defense.

11. New York

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite, guard, 6-6, 199

The 6-8 Australian guard got a taste of NBA-level play in the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars contest in February and he held his own. He’s an elite perimeter defender that can guard multiple positions and his shooting has improved significantly in the G League Ignite.

12. Oklahoma City (via LA Clippers)

Jalen Duren, Memphis, center, 6-11, 250, freshman

Duren is big man who can play with his back to the basket, run the court and rebound. He has a capable face-up game in the low post and can make mid-range jump shots. He has good footwork and hands, and it’s easy to see him working well in pick-and-roll sets.

13. Charlotte

Mark Williams, Duke, center, 7-1, 242, sophomore

A 7-footer with decent mobility, Williams is an elite rim protector and was a finalist for national defensive player of the year. He averaged 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season for the Blue Devils. He doesn’t offer much yet on the offensive end and gets most of his points on put-backs and dump offs around the rim.

14. Cleveland

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, guard, 6-5, 215, senior

Agbaji was better known for his athleticism and defense in his early years at Kansas, but he stepped into the role as the primary scorer, averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He was a projected second-round pick during his first three years at Kansas. ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz once tweeted, “Ochai Agbaji could play 25+ minutes in an NBA game tomorrow.”

15. Charlotte (via New Orleans)

Malaki Branham, Ohio State, guard, 6-5, 180, freshman

Branham loves to get to the rim, flourishes in transition offensively and can finish in the paint. In half-court sets, he moves well with and without the basketball as a playmaker and cutter. His 3-point shot is not picture-perfect, but he made 41.6% from that range. He averaged 19 points in the final 10 games of the season.

Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) has catch-and-shoot ability after making 35 percent of his threes this past season.

16. Atlanta

TyTy Washington, Jr., Kentucky, guard, 6-3, 197, freshman

A good table-setter who can initiate the offense and create shots for others, Washington has the passing instincts and vision to potentially flourish in the spread pick-and-roll sets that are a big part of NBA offenses.

17. Houston (via Brooklyn)

Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand Breakers, 6-10, 216

Dieng’s high upside as a ball-handler and passer at 6-10 will be tantalizing for NBA teams. He’ll need to improve his accuracy and efficiency as a shooter to get consistent minutes early on.

18. Chicago

Tari Eason, LSU, forward, 6-8, 216, sophomore

The 6-8 power forward uses his athleticism and length to attack the paint and score at the rim. He can also impact the game on the defensive end. He had a breakout year with the LSU Tigers and was named the 2022 SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

19. Minnesota

Kendall Brown, guard-forward, 6-8, 205, freshman

With extreme athletic ability, Brown is a standout defender, a great transition player and an emerging offensive talent. Brown, whose father is a former Harlem Globetrotters player, averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. The prevailing opinion from scouts is that he will need to develop into a more consistent shooter for NBA success.

20. San Antonio (via Toronto)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee, guard, 6-9, 220, sophomore

A top-10 player coming out of high school in 2021, Baldwin had offers from top schools, including Duke but decided to play for his dad at Milwaukee. He has a great shot but made just 26.6% on 3s and injuries limited him to 11 games.

Blake Wesley (0) emerged as Notre Dame's offensive spark and leading scorer last season.

21. Denver

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, guard, 6-5, 185, freshman

Wesley creates easy transition points with his defense – he has great hands and a knack for interrupting passing lanes. He’s another guard with size who attacks the basket and has good footwork in the paint. He shot just 29.6% on 3s so that will be an area of focus along with playmaking skills as a passer.

22. Memphis (via Utah)

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee, guard, 6-0, 171, freshman

A scorer and facilitator at the point guard spot, Chandler thrives at the 3-point line and gets to the rim off the dribble. He is another active guard defensively, trying to get steals and contest shots, and for his size, he can block the occasional shot.

23. Philadelphia

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite, forward, 6-6, 199

At 6-6 with a 7-1 wingspan, Beauchamp has the size and talent to contribute immediately as a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions on the wing, as well as bigger players down low. He uses that wingspan to create turnovers, block shots and collect rebounds.

24. Milwaukee

Walker Kessler, Auburn, center, 7-1, 245, sophomore

Kessler is a pick-and-roll big, knows how to set screens and is patient alongside the ball-handler. He is also very active on the offensive boards and blocks shots. He improved his game after playing his freshman season at North Carolina, shooting 70.2% on 2-pointers for Auburn. Adding a reliable 3-ball will help.

25. San Antonio (via Boston)

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite, guard, 6-4, 198

Hardy, the No. 2 player in the class of 2021 who decided to play in G League instead of college ball, is a 3-point shooter and drive-to the-hoop guard. He struggled at times in the G League but that isn’t a surprise considering players are fighting for the professional livelihood. It may also help Hardy in the long run.

E.J. Liddell made major strides as a shooter every season with the Buckeyes, hitting 37.4% of his threes last season.

26. Dallas

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, forward, 6-7, 240, junior

Liddell improved across the board – shooting, passing, rebounding and shot blocking – in his junior season. Projected as a small forward who could play some small-ball power forward at the next level, Liddell can play inside and outside offensively and has the strength to absorb contact and finish at the rim.

27. Miami

Nikola Jovic, Serbia, forward, 6-10, 209

The Serbian is another European sharpshooter who spends a lot of time at the 3-point line and shot 35.6% from long range in the ABA pro league in 2021-22. He can also be a playmaker. At the start of the season, he received votes from NBA executives as the best international player not in the NBA.

28. Golden State

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite, guard, 6-3, 175

The 6-2 guard out of the Overtime Elite league emerged as a top international prospect at an early age and has showed no signs of slowing down. In addition to being able to finish near the rim, pull up mid-range or score from three, Montero is a floor leader that also creates plays for his teammates.

29. Memphis

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska, guard, 6-7, 179, freshman

This draft is loaded with wings who like to beat their defender to the rim off the dribble. Count McGowens, who is a skilled and versatile offensive player, in that group. McGowens, who played alongside his older brother, averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds and shot 47.8% from the field. But he will need to become a better 3-point shooter.

30. Oklahoma City (via Phoenix)

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, guard-forward, 6-5, 213, junior

An explosive guard playing on the perimeter, Moore improved his shooting – his 3s in particular – and was a better assist man in his third season at Duke. He can play the point if necessary and creates his own shot or a good look for others off the dribble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 NBA mock draft: With no clear-cut No. 1, who will be top pick?