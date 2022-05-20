2022 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Projections for every pick post lottery

The Orlando Magic were rewarded with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft this week and the rest of those teams in the lottery now know where they will be selecting, as well.

Orlando is expected to get to work right away and meet with the prospects in the conversation to be the top pick. The organization is going to do its homework on each player to determine which one best suits its long-term needs.

The draft figures to be shaken up quite a bit this week with the selection order now known and the combine taking place in Chicago, Illinois. Several prospects have seemingly helped themselves, while others’ stock may have taken a hit.

Rookie Wire took a look at the next rookie class and projected every pick based on the latest information at hand. Of course, with over a month left to play out, these rankings will change, but here is how we see the prospects at the moment.

Note: The 2022 draft will only have 58 picks after the Bucks and Heat were stripped of their second-round picks by the NBA.

Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Height: 7-0

Weight: 195

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Orlando has often taken the best-player-available approach since Jeff Weltman & Co. took over and that is unlikely to change now. They also value those prospects with tremendous upside, which could point in the direction of Holmgren. He is viewed as perhaps the player with the most room to grow among Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr.

Holmgren, a consensus All-American, averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists in 32 games with the Zags. He emerged as a strong prospect on both ends of the court. He shot 39% from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts per game and was highly effective in the paint. He also did things with the ball that 7-footers typically can’t do.

On the other side, Holmgren proved elite on defense. He was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and tied the Gonzaga program record with 117 blocked shots. With his unique blend of size and athleticism, Holmgren has the tools to be a terror on the defensive end of the floor.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

Height: 6-10

Weight: 220

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Smith, who was voted a consensus All-American, averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals and one blocked shot on 42% shooting from 3-point range. He set the Auburn single-season freshman record for points (576) and 3-pointers (79). He impressed as a player who can create for himself and shoot from all over the court. He has also shown he can push the break on his own and projects to fit perfectly at the next level.

With the Thunder on the clock at No. 2, fans are already salivating over the potential pick-and-roll duo with Smith and Josh Giddey. The Thunder are certainly stockpiling assets and talent for the future and Smith would be a huge addition to their core. He would give the team another play-making option that can help space the floor. Certainly, two areas of need for Sam Presti & Co.

Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Banchero, who was a consensus second-team All-American, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games. He led all true freshmen in the country in scoring and ranked sixth in rebounding and fifth in field-goal percentage (47.8).

The 19-year-old made a living in the post, but was also effective in the mid-range by creating space with his patented jab-step. He was a solid 3-point shooter, converting on 33.8% of his 3.3 attempts, and he has a nice form that should enable him to improve with more reps.

Banchero possesses the size and physicality that should translate well to the next level, but he will need to improve as a defender. Because of that, many believe he will fall in line behind Holmgren and Smith but this will still be a great pick for the Rockets, who need more talent.

Sacramento Kings: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Ivey, who was a consensus All-American, averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games. He finished as one of two players in the country (Paolo Banchero) to record at least 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. He is as explosive as they come with the ball in his hands, something that can fit in with any NBA team.

The Kings made a massive leap from seventh to fourth in the lottery and that will ensure they add a high-level player, such as Ivey. He is as explosive as any player in the draft this year and that should give the Kings a dynamic playmaker. His decision-making and shot creation seem to have improved throughout the season, which should ease the transition.

Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Height: 6-5

Weight: 198

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Sharpe’s brief stop in Lexington is now over after the five-star prospect opted to leave school for the NBA draft. He is draft-eligible this year because he will turn 19 on May 30 and is one NBA season removed from graduating high school. Certainly, the potential to become a lottery pick likely persuaded Sharpe to leave.

He is widely projected to be a lottery pick given his athleticism and ability to defend with a 7-foot wingspan. He impressed those on hand at his pro day this week in Chicago as he also had the opportunity to perform and interview with teams at the combine. He had perhaps the most to gain in Chicago this week and showed why he should be a high pick.

Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Height: 6-8

Weight: 225

Year: Sophomore

Position: PF

The All-American averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He was the top scorer in the country (822) and led Iowa to the Big Ten title, earning MVP honors. While he only failed to score in double figures once, Murray proved more than just a scorer. He was the only player this season to record at least 800 points, 300 rebounds, 60 blocked shots and 50 assists.

He is viewed as perhaps the safest pick near the top of the draft and the Pacers could certainly use such an option. Indiana is full-steam ahead in building around Tyrese Haliburton and Murray will give the team a foundational piece it can add to its core.

Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Height: 6-6

Weight: 204

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 37 games. His 655 points scored this season ranked ninth-most in program history as he shot 45% from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range. Mathurin is viewed as an exceptional 3-point shooter, something that would be a strong addition to Portland. They are in the process of adding talent to their core in an attempt to build around Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and a player like Mathurin could be a good pick up.

New Orleans Pelicans (from LA Lakers): Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Height: 6-9

Weight: 230

Year: Freshman

Position: F

The Pelicans would likely be taking the best available player at this point, which could be Sochan in this case. Sochan, who just turned 19, was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after posting 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30 games. He emerged as an excellent defender with Baylor and affected games in a variety of ways. He has an evolving offensive game but projects to be able to develop into a player that can run the show and create for himself at the next level. New Orleans showed it can compete with some of the best teams in the league and Sochan would be a good addition to help continue its upward trajectory.

San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren, Memphis

Height: 6-11

Weight: 250

Year: Freshman

Position: C

Duren proved to be a force inside the paint throughout the season given the physicality he plays with on a nightly basis. He broke out a mid-range shot at times, which would certainly help his value on offense but teams will be attracted to him for what he brings on defense. He has the size to hold his own against bigger competition as teams will be impressed with his 7-foot-5 wingspan. There are questions with his offensive game but Duren has a lot to like elsewhere to overcome those possible shortcomings.

Washington Wizards: Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-7

Weight: 195

Year: N/A

Position: G

Daniels, who was born in Australia, averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals with the Ignite this season. He emerged as one of the top prospects on the team and is viewed as one of the best perimeter defenders in the draft. He impressed with his decision-making throughout the year and his ability to make plays for others. He struggled to shoot from deep, converting on 25.5% of his 3.6 attempts, but he figures to affect games in a variety of ways at the next level.

New York Knicks: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Height: 6-5

Weight: 196

Year: Sophomore

Position: G

Davis had an incredible rise up draft boards this year after earning All-American honors with the Badgers. He finished third in scoring in the Big Ten and proved a dynamic scorer by creating for himself or by working in the mid-range. He will also bring toughness to the next level and the ability to defend with his size and strength. The Knicks will likely want to see his 3-point shot improve but Davis can be an effective three-level scorer.

Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers): AJ Griffin, Duke

Height: 6-6

Weight: 222

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Griffin proved a great option off the ball for the Blue Devils and emerged as a strong shooter, converting on 44.7% from 3-point range. Griffin, who will not turn 19 until August, is one of the youngest players in the draft and is viewed as one of the most physical players with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Above all else, Griffin will need to show teams in the pre-draft process that he can do more than just shoot but that is still a really valuable skill at the next level.

Charlotte Hornets: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 194

Year: Freshman

Position: G

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists in 32 games with the Buckeyes. He was one of five freshmen in the country to have multiple 30-point games, and one of two from a Power Five school.

Branham proved a strong offensive weapon that can score from all three levels. He weighed in at 194 pounds at the draft combine, a massive jump from the 180 pounds he was listed at by Ohio State, which will certainly help him with the transition to the next level.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Height: 6-5

Weight: 216

Year: Senior

Position: G

Agbaji was incredible from deep this season, shooting 40.7% on 6.5 attempts per game. He emerged as the go-to player for the Jayhawks and is a big reason they were the last team standing in the NCAA Tournament. As a four-year player, Agbaji can step in and help the Cavaliers now and provide another scoring punch and defensive option. Malaki Branham would also be a great fit here should he still be available.

Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans): Mark Williams, Duke

Height: 7-2

Weight: 242

Year: Sophomore

Position: C

Williams was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and ranked fifth in the country in total blocked shots (110). He measured in at 7 feet, 2 inches at the draft combine with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, a monster number.

He has the skills every team covets on defense between his ability to control the paint and rebound with his size and wingspan. He figures to be a great fit with the Hornets to help fortify their frontcourt situation. With two picks in this range, Charlotte may even feel inclined to take Williams at No. 13 if they like him that much.

Atlanta Hawks: Tari Eason, LSU

Height: 6-8

Weight: 217

Year: Sophomore

Position: F

Eason, who just turned 21, emerged as a tremendous defensive player this season, ranking fourth in the country in defensive rating (83.2) and fifth in defensive box plus-minus (5.7). He was one of 10 players named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. The Hawks didn’t prioritize playing time for their rookies last season so it is unclear if that will change next year so bet on the front office taking the best player available here.

Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn): Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers (NBL)

Height: 6-9

Weight: 216

Year: N/A

Position: F

Dieng, who was born in France, is widely considered to be a first-round pick given his playmaking and defensive ability. The 18-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 40% shooting from the field in 23 games this season with the Breakers. Dieng will likely need additional time to develop but teams certainly liked that he played in the NBL against tough competition. Given his improving skills and age, Dieng could be a good fit on a Rockets team in the beginning stages of a rebuild.

Chicago Bulls: Walker Kessler, Auburn

Height: 7-1

Weight: 256



Year: Sophomore

Position: C

Kessler was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocked shots and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He led the SEC in blocks and ranked second among all Division I players in that department.

He measured in with a 7-foot-4 wingspan at the draft combine this week and added about nine pounds from his playing weight at Auburn. Kessler would certainly fill a need for the Bulls in the frontcourt and could be an option for them, depending on how it shakes out ahead of them.

Minnesota Timberwolves: TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Height: 6-3

Weight: 196

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Washington emerged as a strong guard who can play on or off the ball, which would only solidify the Timberwolves’ backcourt depth. He established himself as a strong three-level scorer with great court vision when the ball is in his hands, something Minnesota could certainly use. He takes care of the ball and should have no problem running a second unit in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Height: 6-4

Weight: 187

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games on 47.1% shooting from the field. He was the only true freshman in the nation to record at least 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 3s and 39 steals. He has also shown promise on the defensive end of the floor with his length and athleticism. Wesley opted against participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine, likely a strong indication that he feels good about his draft positioning.

Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-6

Weight: 196

Year: N/A

Position: F

Beauchamp, a former four-star recruit from Yakima Valley College, has been arguably the top prospect on the Ignite this season. He has dazzled at times on the defensive end with his athleticism and length and has looked to be a willing defender with his energy and effort. He will need to continue to work on his 3-point shooting, after converting on 24.2% of his attempts last season, but has the tools in place to be a rotation player at the next level.

Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah): Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Height: 6-0

Weight: 172

Year: Freshman

Position: G

Chandler, who posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap at the combine, is highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. He was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74. He projects to fill several needs for the Grizzlies, who will need to secure their backup point guard position. His range looks to begin in the late teens and could be available for Memphis on draft night.

Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Nikola Jovic, KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

Height: 6-11

Weight: 222

Year: N/A

Position: F

Jovic, who was born in Serbia, averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists with KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic League. He shot 41.4% from the field, including 31.5% from 3-point range, in 29 total games this season. He can space the floor and has also shown promise as a ballhandler and rebounder. He has been on the NBA radar for some time and even received votes as the best international player by GMs. He may need some time to develop but could step in from time to time to help the Nets out of the gate.

Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198



Year: N/A

Position: G

Hardy recently called himself the top prospect in the draft and feels as though he is overlooked at this point. He entered the season widely projected to be a top-five pick but is now considered a late first-round selection. He slipped on draft boards due to a variety of issues, such as his shooting, after converting only 30.9% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per game.

He also recently opted against participating in scrimmages at the combine, something that could hurt his stock a bit since many believed he stood to benefit by performing well. He will still likely get a look around this range and the Bucks could be a good destination as a team with a strong developmental system.

San Antonio Spurs (from Boston): Kendall Brown, Baylor

Height: 6-7

Weight: 201

Year: Freshman

Position: F

Brown has shown he can affect games on the defensive end and can guard nearly every position on the court, save for the 5. He hasn’t shown real confidence in his shot, attempting only 41 3-pointers, but still knocked down 34.1% of those looks. With three first-rounders, the Spurs could look to take a chance here if they decide to keep each pick and Brown would be a good option at this point.

Dallas Mavericks: Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Height: 6-6

Weight: 181



Year: Freshman

Position: G

McGowens, who averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31 games, ranked third in the country among true freshmen in scoring and was first in made free throws (162). He recorded 11 20-point games this season and posted the highest scoring average by a freshman in conference play (17.3) since D’Angelo Russell during the 2014-15 season. The Mavericks could look to add a known scorer at this point of the draft and McGowens appears to be a good fit.

Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Height: 6-7

Weight: 243

Year: Junior

Position: F

Liddell led the Big Ten in blocked shots and was ninth in the country in free throws made (169) and seventh in attempts (221). He proved a strong scorer throughout the season, averaging 19.4 points per game, and finished in double figures in every game. He showed promise as a floor-spacer after converting on 37.4% of his 3.8 attempts per game from 3-point range, while he also has a nice mid-range game. His two-way ability should certainly be appealing to the Heat, who love those sorts of prospects.

Golden State Warriors: Christian Braun, Kansas

Height: 6-7

Weight: 209

Year: Junior

Position: G

Braun, who was named to the All-Big 12 second team, averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal in 40 games to help the Jayhawks win the national title. He became the 65th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and the 20th under head coach Bill Self. He recorded a 41-inch max vertical leap at the combine and enters the draft as one of the most athletic players. He established himself as a strong two-way player at Kansas and should bring that ability to the next level. The Warriors need players that can contribute off the bench and Braun could be that guy.

Memphis Grizzlies: David Roddy, Colorado State

Height: 6-6

Weight: 260



Year: Junior

Position: F

Roddy presented a matchup problem for opposing teams given his size and ability to score inside and out. He was incredibly efficient near the rim and even shot 43.8% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts. Roddy emerged as a standout this week in the combine and could hear his name at the end of the first round. With a couple of picks at this stage of the draft, Memphis makes sense for him to land.

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix): Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee

Height: 6-10

Weight: 230



Year: Freshman

Position: F

With three first-round picks, the Thunder could look to take a chance on a player here and Baldwin would be a good option. He was once viewed as perhaps the top prospect in the class but injuries slowed him up during his lone season in college.

He posted some rather underwhelming numbers at the combine, ranking in the bottom five in lane agility (12.25 seconds) and three-quarter sprint (3.45) seconds. He also had the worst max vertical jump (26.5 inches) and second-worst vertical leap (23.5 inches).

However, teams may still feel strongly enough about his overall skill set and ability to take a chance on him as a former top prospect. He knows his season didn’t go the way he wanted but is vying to impress teams in workouts and in interviews.

Second Round: Nos. 31-40

31. Indiana (from Houston): Trevor Keels, Duke

32. Orlando: Terquavion Smith, NC State

33. Toronto (from Detroit): Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

34. Oklahoma City: Leonard Miller, Fort Erie International Academy

35. Orlando (from Indiana): Keon Ellis, Alabama

36. Portland: Max Christie, Michigan State

37. Sacramento: Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

38. San Antonio (from Lakers): Christian Koloko, Arizona

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio): Dalen Terry, Arizona

40. Minnesota (from Washington): Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Second Round: Nos. 41-50

41. New Orleans: Ismael Kamagate, Paris

42. New York: Josh Minott, Memphis

43. Clippers: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

44. Atlanta: JD Davison, Alabama

45. Charlotte: Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn): Ryan Rollins, Toledo

47. Memphis (from Cleveland): Peyton Watson, UCLA

48. Minnesota: Gabriele Procida, Fortitudo Bologna

49. Sacramento (from Chicago): Marcus Sasser, Houston

50. Minnesota (from Denver): Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Second Round: Nos. 51-60

51. Golden State (from Toronto): Yannick Nzosa, Unicaja

52. New Orleans (from Utah): Harrison Ingram, Stanford

53. Boston: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Milwaukee: Forfeited

Miami (from Philadelphia): Forfeited

54. Washington (from Dallas): Khalifa Diop, Gran Canaria

55. Golden State: Hugo Besson, NZ Breakers (NBL)

56. Cleveland (from Miami): Justin Lewis, Marquette

57. Portland (via Memphis): Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

58. Indiana (from Phoenix): Jabari Walker, Colorado

