2022 NBA free agency: Tracking all signings, latest news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Off the heels of an enthralling 2022 NBA Finals and the NBA draft, it’s onto the next phase of the offseason: free agency.

To continue building a roster for the upcoming season, teams will spend money – if they have such a tool – to sign the best available talent in order to compete for a championship.

The 2022 NBA free agency period began the negotiating stage on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, but deals won’t become official until about a week later on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

So which free agents are headed where? Here’s a tracker of all the latest moves to satisfy all your free agency questions:

Zion Williamson signs massive extension with Pelicans

Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the Pelicans reportedly agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is expected to include "protections," which it's safe to assume will be injury-related. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and multiple setbacks in his rehab process.

Cody Martin stays with the Hornets

The Hornets inked restricted free agent Cody Martin to a four-year deal worth $32 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Martin proved last year he could be a valuable two-way rotational player in his third NBA season after averaging 7.7 points and shooting 38% from deep.

Darius Garland agrees to max extension with Cavs

All-Star guard Darius Garland and the Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year, $193 million rookie max extension worth up to $231 million, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Garland joins Zion Williamson and Ja Morant as players from the 2019 draft class to land max extensions in the opening days of free agency.

Bismack Biyombo returning to Suns

Veteran center Bismack Biyombo has agreed to a deal to remain in Phoenix, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. The terms of the deal were not immediately reported. Biyombo signed with the Suns in January and went on to appear in 45 games, including the postseason.

Story continues

Suns acquiring Damion Lee

The Warriors lost another free agent late on Friday. Damion Lee, who spent the last four seasons with Golden State, agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Bryn Forbes agrees to deal with Timberwolves

After acquiring Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade earlier on Friday, the Timberwolves made another move by agreeing to terms with Bryn Forbes, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported. The guard split time with the Spurs and Nuggets last season.

Jalen Smith sticking with the Pacers

Jalen Smith agreed to a two-year deal with the Pacers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. The Suns selected Smith with the 10th pick in the 2020 draft and traded him to the Pacers in February.

Warriors bring in Donte DiVincenzo

The Warriors saw a number of players from their championship roster leave in free agency, and they brought in a new face on Friday. Donte DiVincenzo reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with Golden State that includes a second-year player option.

Celtics retain Luke Kornet

After making two splashes on Friday, the Celtics made another move further back on their bench. Reserve center Luke Kornet reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the reigning Eastern Conference champs.

Nemanja Bjelica heading overseas

Fresh off an NBA championship in Golden State, Nemanja Bjelica is leaving the NBA entirely to play in Europe, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reported. According to Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops, Bjelica has agreed to sign with Fenerbahce Beko in Turkey on a two-year, $4 million contract.

Timberwolves add Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Jazz

Utah is blowing it up. The team reportedly is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in exchange for a massive haul. The Timberwolves, who locked up Karl-Anthony Towns with an extension early Friday morning, are dealing Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 first-round selection Walker Kessler and four future first-round picks to the Jazz to bring in the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Derrick Jones Jr. to return to the Bulls

Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to return to the Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. The deal reportedly is for two years, $6.6 million a player option in his second season.

Celtics agree to terms with forward Danilo Gallinari

Boston reportedly has agreed to terms with forward Danilo Gallinari, who plans to sign a two-year deal at the full value of the taxpayer mid-level after he clears waivers.

Looney agrees to return to Warriors on three-year deal

Free agent Kevin Looney reportedly has agreed to return to the Warriors on a three-year contract worth $25.5 million. Looney has spent all seven seasons of his NBA career with Golden State, which he will continue this upcoming season.

Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from Pacers

The reigning Eastern Conference champions have made a significant addition to their backcourt, as Boston reportedly is acquiring guard Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick. Brogdon, who turns 30 later this year, appeared in just 36 games last season due to injuries. He's signed through the 2024-25 season after getting a two-year, $45 million extension last October.

Kevin Huerter acquired by Kings

The Kings brought in a sharpshooter on the second day of free agency. The team reportedly acquired Kevin Huerter in a trade that sent Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless and a 2024 protected first-round pick to the Hawks.

John Wall agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

Free agent John Wall has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for $13.2 million, according to his agency. The five-time NBA All-Star will be leaving the Rockets after three short seasons.

Jusuf Nurkic stays with Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are keeping Jusuf Nurkic around as the Bosnian center agreed to a new four-year, $70 million deal with Portland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zach LaVine gets five-year max from Bulls

One of the best players in the 2022 free-agent class is off the board. Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine has agreed to a five-year, $215 million max deal with the Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson confirmed.

Warriors losing Otto Porter Jr. to Raptors

It looks like Gary Payton II isn't the only valuable bench player the Warriors will be losing in free agency. Otto Porter Jr. reportedly is joining the Raptors on a two-year deal. The second year of the deal is a player option.

Nuggets poach Bruce Brown from Nets

Amidst the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant drama, the Nets have lost one of their top role players. Bruce Brown reportedly reached a two-year pact worth over $13 million with the Nuggets. The second year of the deal is a player option.

Hawks adding Aaron Holiday to backcourt

The Hawks are adding some backcourt depth behind Trae Young and the newly-acquired Dejounte Murray by reportedly bringing in Aaron Holiday on a one-year deal. Holiday appeared in 63 games total with the Wizards and Suns last season.

Mitchell Robinson gets $60 million deal from Knicks

After securing the point guard spot with Jalen Brunson, the Knicks didn't waste much time figuring out the center position. New York and Mitchell Robinson reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal to keep the big man in the Big Apple.

Ricky Rubio staying with Cavs on multi-year deal

Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio reportedly agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal to remain in Cleveland. Rubio, who turns 32 later this year, appeared in 34 games with the Cavs in 2021-22 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Zion Williamson nearing massive extension with Pelicans

Former No. 1 overall Zion Williamson and the Pelicans reportedly are closing in on a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million. The deal is expected to include "protections," which it's safe to assume will be injury-related. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season following surgery for a stress fracture in his foot and multiple setbacks in his rehab process.

Gary Payton II on verge of leaving Warriors for Blazers

The Warriors could be close to losing a key piece of their championship team as guard Gary II Payton reportedly is finalizing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Trail Blazers. NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported that the Warriors still have a "slim chance" to retain GPII, although it appears they have reached their limit in what they can offer him.

Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant land massive extensions

Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant are getting max extensions from their respective teams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Here is how each contract looks:

Jokic: Five years, $270 million (NBA record)

Booker: Four years, $224 million

Towns: Four years, $224 million

Morant: Five years, $193 million

Bulls finalizing deal with Andre Drummond

The Bulls are finalizing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with center Andre Drummond, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Chicago will be Drummond’s fifth team in the last three years.

Jalen Brunson leaving Mavericks for Knicks

The Knicks’ cap-clearing moves paved the way for the team to land a new point guard. Jalen Brunson reportedly is joining New York on a four-year, $104 million deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Brunson averaged career highs with 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22, helping the Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals.

The Knicks reportedly also agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with former Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Kyle Anderson agrees to two-year deal with Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson is choosing to play with a team he just knocked out of the playoffs. The former Grizzlies forward reportedly agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Timberwolves.

Javale McGee moving to the Mavericks

Javale McGee will be doing the opposite of Anderson by joining the team that ended his 2022 playoff run. The former Suns center reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with the Mavericks, who won a Game 7 in Phoenix to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Nets re-sign Patty Mills, Nic Claxton

Brooklyn’s busy day involved a couple of players agreeing to new deals. Backup guard Patty Mills agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal and center Nic Claxton, a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Lakers make four additions

After losing Malik Monk to the Kings, the Lakers added a couple of guards in the opening hours of free agency. Lonnie Walker is joining the organization on a one-year, $6.5 million deal and Troy Brown Jr. is joining on a minimum deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The team wasn’t done there. Center Damian Jones, who played eight games with the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, agreed to a two-year deal with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Former Warrior Juan Toscano-Anderson also agreed to a deal with the Lakers.

Marvin Bagley III gets three-year deal from Pistons

Marvin Bagley III is staying in the Motor City. The former Kings big man arrived in Detroit in a February trade and will be there for the next three years on a $37 million deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The Pistons are also bringing in an outside player, Kevin Knox, on a two-year, $6 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Lu Dort cashes in with Thunder

The Thunder’s biggest acquisitions of the offseason came through the draft, but the organization rewarded one of its longest-tenured players in free agency. Lu Dort agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with OKC, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Memphis keeps its backup point guard

Tyus Jones is back as Ja Morant’s backup. Jones agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal in Memphis, where he has been since 2019, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Raptors re-sign Chris Boucher, Thad Young

Chris Boucher and Thad Young reportedly are staying put in Toronto. Boucher agreed to a three-year, $35.25 million deal and Young agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal, according to reports.

Heat hang on to Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon

The Heat retained a couple of bench players that contributed to the team’s Eastern Conference finals run. Victor Oladipo agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal and Dewayne Dedmon agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bucks retain key free agents, bring in Joe Ingles

The Bucks are keeping some key players who could’ve gone elsewhere. Bobby Portis (four years, $49 million), Wesley Matthews (one year) and Jevon Carter (two years) are all staying put, according to reports. Additionally, Joe Ingles will join the team on a one-year deal.

Mo Bamba, Gary Harris staying with Magic

Mo Bamba and Gary Harris will get a chance to play alongside No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. Bamba, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft, agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal to stay in Orlando, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reports. Harris’ reported agreement is for two years and $26 million.

James Harden reunited with P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. in Philly

James Harden will be joined with a pair of former Rockets teammates with the Sixers. P.J. Tucker is expected to finalize a three-year $33.2 million deal, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia, while Danuel House Jr. is also reportedly finalizing a deal. The Sixers made a third move by reaching a reported two-year, $3.3 million deal with Trevelin Queen.

One of Harden’s former teammates is staying put in Houston. Jae’Sean Tate agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal with the Rockets on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Anfernee Simons agrees to $100 million deal with Blazers

The Trail Blazers locked up one of their best young players to kick off free agency. Anfernee Simons reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension to stay in Portland. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 17.3 points per game across 57 games for the Blazers in 2021-22.

Bradley Beal re-signs with Wizards on five-year, $251 million contract

There was little doubt Bradley Beal would re-sign with the Wizards after the guard opted out of his prior extension. That opt-out allowed Beal to sign a new extension, one that will put $251 million in his bank account over five years, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He has spent his whole 10-year NBA career with the Wizards, and now he’s under contract for five more years.

Along with Beal’s quarter-billion-dollar deal, the Wizards also agreed to a more modest, two-year deal with forward Anthony Gill and another reported two-year deal with guard Delon Wright.

Malik Monk headed to Sacramento

Malik Monk is back in a backcourt with former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox. Monk reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Kings after spending the 2021-22 season with the Lakers.

Clippers keep Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey

Los Angeles agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Clippers, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported. The veteran Frenchman has been in L.A. since 2020.

The Clippers also reportedly retained Amir Coffey on a three-year, $11 million deal.

DeAndre Jordan joining the Nuggets

The Nuggets have another backup center to put behind its two-time MVP. DeAndre Jordan reportedly agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with Denver at the start of free agency.

Denver made another early free agent move by agreeing to a three-year deal with Davon Reed, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Kevin Durant makes trade request

It turns out Kyrie Irving opting into his player option for the 2022-23 season was far from the biggest offseason news for the Nets. Kevin Durant made a trade request to owner Joe Tsai on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns and Heat reportedly are among the teams Durant has on his “wish list,” but Wojnarowski also noted that the Nets are seeking a trade with the team that can give them the most return.

Within minutes of news breaking about Durant’s trade request, the Nets also reportedly traded a first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for Royce O’Neale. Brooklyn later confirmed the trade.

Kemba Walker finalizing contract buyout

For the second time in as many summers, Kemba Walker reportedly plans to reach a contract buyout. He was traded to the Pistons from the Knicks in a draft day deal. Now, he reportedly is expected to get a buyout from the organization, clear waivers and become a free agent.