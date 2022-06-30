2022 NBA free agency: Live tracker, rumors, contracts and updates

2022 NBA free agency: Tracking Day 1 rumors, contracts and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency technically begins Thursday night, but the action already has begun.

The league gave us a blockbuster deal Wednesday afternoon with the Spurs and Hawks reportedly agreeing to a trade that will send All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta and forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a pick swap to San Antonio.

Teams can start negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, which means we should see more player movement as teams look to revamp their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season. While the top free agents -- Washington's Bradley Beal, Philadelphia's James Harden and Chicago's Zach LaVine -- are expected to stay put, a host of other talented players could change teams in the coming days.

Will the Boston Celtics land any of these players? The Celtics aren't expected to make a big splash but have interest in adding a bench scorer and/or playmaker as they look to build on a terrific 2021-22 campaign.

There will be no shortage of NBA rumors and news throughout the day, so keep it right here for the latest updates leading up to 6 p.m. ET. (All times Eastern)

5:03 p.m.: Jalen Brunson is expected to sign a four-year, $110 million deal with the New York Knicks, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

5 p.m.: Here's some more information on potential Durant trade destinations, per various report.

The Nets wonâ€™t trade KD to the Suns without getting Devin Booker in return, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/vtLpQsD1Xf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

KD and Kyrie â€œwant to continue to play together,â€ but not in Brooklyn, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/Tr1LxLHBa9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

4 p.m.: Danilo Gallinari has interest in the Celtics, Heat and Bulls after being waived by the Spurs, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Will be seeking the mid-level exception with BOS, MIA and CHI among the teams he has interest in, a source close to Gallinari told ESPN https://t.co/H3V2WTEsCG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2022

3:35 p.m.: Danilo Gallinari is hitting the open market, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

3 p.m.: How's this for a bombshell?? Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Phoenix Suns are Durant's "preferred" landing spot, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, but the Miami Heat reportedly are on his list as well with several other teams prepared to offer trade packages.

11:35 a.m.: The Hawks continue to ponder more moves in the wake of the Murray trade, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Not sure if this has been reported yet, but Iâ€™m told Danilo Gallinariâ€™s guarantee date has only been officially moved back to July 8, which would suggest Atlanta is still looking to expand the Dejounte Murray trade as Hawks look for further John Collins, Kevin Huerter deals. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2022

11:24 a.m.: It wouldn't be NBA free agency without cryptic emojis! Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been rumored as a potential trade candidate.

ðŸ˜ŽðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ˜ˆ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 30, 2022

11:15 a.m.: Tobias Harris apparently is a name to monitor... ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday morning on "Get Up!" that the Philadelphia 76ers could look to trade the veteran forward.

9:25 a.m.: Could Danilo Gallinari be an option for the Celtics? Boston will be interested in signing the 6-foot-10 Italian forward if he's waived by the Spurs, per multiple reports.

League source confirms report by @JakeLFischer that Celtics are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari if he is waived by San Antonio. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 29, 2022

9:20 a.m.: Boston "isn't expected to pursue any radical changes" this offseason, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports. Mannix also noted that perimeter bench scoring will be the Celtics' "priority" in the free-agent and trade markets.

9:17 a.m.: Kemba Walker is expected to be bought out by the Detroit Pistons and become a free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

9 a.m.: The Hawks may look to trade Kevin Huerter or Bogdan Bogdanovic after adding Murray, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick reported Wednesday night. Huerter would fit into Boston's $17.1 million traded player exception and could be an intriguing option for the C's, as our Chris Forsberg detailed recently.