2022 NBA Draft tracker: Live results, updates and grades of picks so far

The 2022 NBA Draft is filled with intrigue, starting with the presumed top-3 prospects.

Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren are expected to be the top three picks in Thursday's draft in some order. Orlando has the first pitch, with OKC and Houston rounding out the top three.

After the first three selections, it's unknown what Sacramento and the rest of the first round will do. Memphis center Jalen Duren has been projected anywhere from the mid-lottery to the late-teens. Duren could be the second center taken in the draft.

Draft day is less of a momentous occasion for the Grizzlies than in the past, a result of a strong season and a young, talented core. Memphis has picks Nos. 22, 29 and 47.

Follow along with our live draft tracker, with picks, trades and analysis below, from Thursday's draft in Brooklyn:

2022 NBA Draft — First round

1. Orlando Magic | Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Instant grade: A

Analysis: A long, much-scrutinized draft process among the top three prospects ends with Banchero landing at No. 1 overall in Orlando. Banchero is the most advanced and skilled player in the draft. Banchero will instantly become the No. 1 offensive driver on the Magic.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder | Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Holmgren is a smart defensive player and rebounder, which will limit his "bust" potential. He can shoot the ball, and will fit into modern offenses with ease. But how much offense will he be able to drive? Will he be able to create his own shot consistently in the NBA? I'm skeptical.

3. Houston Rockets | Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Smith has loads of potential for a guy that may have been the best scorer in college basketball last year. Because of Auburn's offensive limitations around him, Smith had to (and specialized in) creating his own shot off the bounce in tight shot-clock situations. He'll need to show a little more ability at getting to the basket, but that ability is within him. Defensively, he won't be an elite two-way wing. But he should more than hold his own. He and Jalen Green will be a fun 1-2 combination for the Rockets to build around.

4. Sacramento Kings | Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Murray is not a good enough athlete to be a plus-plus defender in the NBA, but that's not why Murray is the No. 4 pick. He poured in the scoring in 2021-22 for Iowa in a variety of ways. Is that what the Kings, 29th in points allowed last season, need?

5. Detroit Pistons | Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Ivey's athleticism is off the charts, and in an NBA space-friendly offense he should benefit greatly. I love the Jaden Ivey-Cade Cunningham combination.

6. Indiana Pacers | Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: The Pacers weren't going to find the No. 1 option they needed at No. 6, but they do pick a well-rounded, hard-playing guard in Arizona's Mathurin. His floor is a very good No. 3 guard for a good team who can defend and run a second unit. If his shot continues to improve, he can be a really good starting guard.

7. Portland Trail Blazers | Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Sharpe is a boom-or-bust prospect whose college career existed on paper but not on a basketball court. At Kentucky, where he enrolled midway through the 2021-22 season after reclassifying, he did not play. His high school film shows an advanced shooter with a good bit of potential. But it's been a while since he's played in a game.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from LA Lakers) | Dyson Daniels, F, G-League Ignite

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Daniels is an energy player that flourishes off the glass and with the ball in his hands. His jump shot is behind the rest of his game, but he'll fit on this Pelicans roster.

9. San Antonio Spurs | Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Sochan was an irritant on defense at Baylor, but he's also a very good and high energy defender who will be able to defend multiple positions. His offensive contributions (an above-average passer but not a good shooter in college) will determine his NBA career.

10. Washington Wizards | Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Davis' breakout season was a function of increased volume, not increased efficiency, in his sophomore year at Wisconsin. There's no doubt that he can score, but his shot will need to be a bit better than 30% from 3. The Wizards need more guys that can score with the ball in their hands, and Davis can do that.

11. New York Knicks | Ousmane Dieng, F, France

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Dieng is a quality passer who shows offensive basketball IQ. But between his shooting and defense, he's a developmental prospect at this point. The Knicks could have used more immediate help.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) |

13. Charlotte Hornets |

14. Cleveland Cavaliers |

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans) |

16. Atlanta Hawks |

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn) |

18. Chicago Bulls |

19. Minnesota Timberwolves |

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto) |

21. Denver Nuggets |

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah) |

23. Philadelphia 76ers |

24. Milwaukee Bucks |

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston) |

26. Dallas Mavericks |

27. Miami Heat |

28. Golden State Warriors |

29. Memphis Grizzlies |

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix) |

