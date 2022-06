South China Morning Post

David Li, a mid-level executive at a wealth-management firm in Guangdong, knows he cannot rely on his basic government pension, or even on his extra personal investment in retirement insurance, to maintain his standard of living after retirement. "I feel anxious when talking about retirement," said the 43-year-old, who worries his pension and insurance might not keep up with inflation. However, a new option for Li arrived in late April when the Chinese government pushed out a new framework to ex