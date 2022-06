Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek sat down with Purdue G Jaden Ivey to speak about the NBA Draft process, why he hasn’t spoken with the Sacramento Kings, and why he believes he deserves to be selected as one of the top two picks. Jaden Ivey is appearing on behalf of Panini America, who’ll be releasing its 2022 NBA Draft Instant cards the moment his name is called by the commissioner. The trading cards will forever capture that magical moment on stage and only be minted to the number sold, never to be made available again. To purchase, fans can go to paniniamerica.net.