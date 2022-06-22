2022 NBA Draft Reel: Arizona's Dalen Terry

Arizona sophomore wing Dalen Terry declared for the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 36.4% from the 3-point line. Terry was All-Pac-12 honorable mention and a member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Recommended Stories