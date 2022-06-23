What should be a wild night of trades and unexpected picks has finally arrived.

We have already seen one big pre-draft trade — Jerami Grant going to the Trail Blazers — and a couple of smaller ones, but there are a lot more to come. In a year with what is considered a thin free agent class and not a lot of teams with cap space, expect teams to be aggressive with their moves on this Draft night.

Plus 60 new players will be welcomed into the NBA family

This 2022 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all: breakdowns of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

FIRST ROUND





Magic small icon

No. 1 Orlando Magic:

2022 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades originally appeared on NBCSports.com