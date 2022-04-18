2022 NBA Draft order: Where Celtics' first-round pick traded to Spurs landed

Here's where Celtics' 2022 first-round pick traded to Spurs landed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics don't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft because they traded it to the San Antonio Spurs in February.

Now we know where that pick landed in the order of selection for Round 1.

The league announced Monday results of tiebreakers (via coin flips) for the upcoming draft in June. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics all finished the season with a 51-31 record.

The tiebreakers between these teams came out like this:

No. 23: Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers)

No. 24: Milwaukee Bucks

No. 25: San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)

So, to recap, the first-round pick the Celtics are sending to the Spurs could have been as high as No. 23 overall but fell to No. 25 after the tiebreakers were decided.

A little bit of bad luck for the Spurs.

The Celtics aren't totally shut out of the 2022 draft. They will pick in the second round at No. 53 overall.

Tough coin flips for Spurs as Celtics first-rounder lands in worst possible position after three-way tiebreak. Order reverses in Round 2, so Celts got best possible slot at 53 (but MIL + MIA had forfeited picks anyhow)



Former 53rd Celtics picks: Kadeem Allen, Oriene Greene pic.twitter.com/ogzjfhJpdj — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 18, 2022

The Celtics dealt this pick to San Antonio as part of the trade that sent guard Derrick White to Boston on trade deadline day in February. White has been a good fit with the C's based on his bench scoring, defense and playmaking ability.

The league also announced the odds for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic all have the best chance to win at 14 percent apiece. The Rockets and Pistons both had a 14 percent chance last year, and Detroit ended up getting the No. 1 pick with Houston getting No. 2 overall.