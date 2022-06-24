2022 NBA draft grades for Round 1: Paolo Banchero to Magic gets A-; Jabari Smith and Jaden Ivey get A+

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

Banchero isn't as agile and lacks the lateral quickness Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren have but he has the most NBA-ready body at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds. The Duke forward can be plugged in right away alongside Wendell Carter Jr. for some added size and is comfortable starting the offense as a primary ball-handler of missed shots. Grade: A-

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

Holmgren in the frontcourt with 7-foot Aleksej Pokusewski will be a sight. General manager Sam Presti knows what he's doing and while Holmgren is a swing-for-the-fences prospect, he's worth the risk with his upside. Grade: A

3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., PF, Auburn

Houston scored big in landing Smith. He's the most versatile big at the top of the draft and will fit in well alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Smith didn't work out for the Rockets ahead of the draft. He is a huge pickup for the Rockets as an inside-out option and a player who can defend positions 1-though-5. Grade: A+

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, SF, Iowa

It was clear that the Kings were zeroing in on Murray at the beginning of the week. He had a strong workout with them leading up to the draft and is a nice complementary piece to Davion Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox. The Kings haven't had much luck drafting bigs but Murray's hybrid role to switch off the wing to the post will bring versatility in the front court. Grade: A

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, SG, Purdue

Ivey falling to No. 5 is the best scenario for the Pistons. Ivey in the backcourt with former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham is a strong combination and one Pistons fans should be excited about. With the way Cunningham can create off the dribble and Ivey's flashy finishes around the rim, this is a fun, talented duo coming up in Detroit. Grade: A+

6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona

Mathurin is a plug-and-play guard who can impact the offensive end of the court with his playmaking and versatility. He's not the best 3-point shooting guard in the draft but he has a high release, and can shoot and pass over the defense with his 6-foot-6 frame. He's a great secondary addition to Tyrese Haliburton and Malcolm Brogdon. Grade: B-

The 2022 NBA draft class from left to right: Blake Wesley, Walker Kessler, Jaden Hardy, Tari Eason, Jalen Williams, Jalen Duren, AJ Griffen, Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis, Jabari Smith, Bennedict Mathurin, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivy, Paulo Banchero, Shaedon Sharpe, Jeremy Sochan, TyTy Washington, Keegan Murray, Ochai Agbaji, Ousmane Dieng, Malaki Branham, Mark Williams, Marjon Beauchamp, Nikola Jovic pose for a group onstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 23, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Sharpe is the biggest question mark of the draft and will need additional time to adjust to the NBA's pace and spacing after not logging a single minute at Kentucky. If the Trail Blazers are patient, Sharpe might have ended up in the perfect situation playing alongside Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt. Grade: B

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite

Daniels grew 2 inches, reaching 6-foot-8 by the end of the G League season. He can add some much-needed size to the Trail Blazers as a primary ball-handler on the second unit or at the wing position with the starting rotation. Grade: B+

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, G/F, Baylor

A dynamic defender, Sochan can guard every position on the court with his length and athleticism. He still needs development on the offensive side of the ball but will see early minutes off the bench for this Spurs team. Grade: A-

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Davis is one of the most reliable guards in this draft, averaging nearly 20 points per game and committing only two turnovers during his sophomore season at Wisconsin. The Wizards are finally getting Bradley Beal some help in the backcourt and Davis can be that secondary scoring option at the end of the shot clock. Grade: A-

11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via New York Knicks): Ousmane Dieng, F, NZ Breakers

Dieng improved tremendously over his season with the NZ Breakers in Australia’s National Basketball League. He’s still a very raw prospect, so the Thunder will have to be patient with his development. In a season or two, Dieng will be a very productive wing with great size at 6-foot-10. Grade: C

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams, G/F, Santa Clara

Williams was the biggest draft riser after the NBA draft combine and brings some size to the wing with his 6-foot-7 frame and 7-foot-2 wingspan. Williams is a little older at 21 years old but has the experience to jump into the rotation right away. Grade: A

13. Detroit Pistons (via trade): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Duren is one of the youngest players in this draft class but has a lot of upside with his already built out frame at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds. Duren provides immediate presence in the lane.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas

The Cavs need help on the wing with 3-point shooting and Agbaji nicely fills that role. He tested the NBA waters two other times and it paid off in a huge way. He has established himself more as a reliable 3-and-D guy, worked on his body and led the Jayhawks to a national championship. Agbaji is a guy the Cavs can plug in right away with his experience and elite skills at the wing. Grade: A

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams, C, Duke

The Hornets need some help in the frontcourt and Williams was one of the best rim protectors in the country last season. Williams stands at 7-foot-2 and has an impressive 7-5 wingspan. He has a great frame that he can still grow into and there's a lot of upside to this young center. Grade: A

16. Atlanta Hawks: A.J. Griffin, F, Duke

Griffin is the definition of positionless basketball. He can move between multiple spots with his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame. Griffin had his fair share of injuries through his young career, so he's a gamble this high in the draft. If he can stay healthy, he might be a missing piece to this Hawks team. Grade: B+

17. Houston Rockets: Tari Eason, F, LSU

Eason is one of the best wing rim runners in this draft class and specializes in chase-down blocks, challenging guards at the rim and even dropping down with his 7-foot-2 wingspan to guard power forwards. He's a raw, athletic wing who loves to play above the rim and will add excitement to this already young, fast-paced Rockets team. Grade: A