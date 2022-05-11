2022 NBA draft combine field of participants revealed

Potential No. 1 picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. headline the list of prospects set to participate in the NBA draft combine, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The combine will run May 16-22 in Chicago, Illinois, and include executives and scouts from all 30 teams. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.

The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

Those underclassmen that filed as early-entry candidates will also have the chance to interview with teams and gain feedback on their draft positioning. The information will be helpful in forming their decisions on staying in the draft or returning to school before the June 1 deadline.

In addition to the trio of players in contention to be the top pick, the combine will also feature several other prospects projected to be high picks on June 23, including Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky forward Shaedon Sharpe among others.

The full list of players expected to participate at the combine:

Player Previous Ochai Agbaji Kansas Patrick Baldwin Jr. Milwaukee Paolo Banchero Duke Dominick Barlow Overtime Elite MarJon Beauchamp NBA G League Ignite Hugo Besson NZ Breakers (NBL) Malaki Branham Ohio State Christian Braun Kansas Kendall Brown Baylor John Butler Jr. Florida State Julian Champagnie St. John’s Kennedy Chandler Tennessee Max Christie Michigan State Kofi Cockburn Illinois Dyson Daniels NBA G League Ignite Johnny Davis Wisconsin JD Davison Alabama Moussa Diabate Michigan Ousmane Dieng NZ Breakers (NBL) Khalifa Diop Gran Canaria (Spain) Jalen Duren Memphis Tari Eason LSU Keon Ellis Alabama Michael Foster Jr. NBA G League Ignite Collin Gillespie Villanova AJ Griffin Duke Jaden Hardy NBA G League Ignite Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Chet Holmgren Gonzaga Harrison Ingram Stanford Jaden Ivey Purdue Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Nikola Jovic Mega (Serbia) Johnny Juzang UCLA Ismael Kamagate Paris (France) Trevor Keels Duke Walker Kessler Auburn Christian Koloko Arizona Jake LaRavia Wake Forest Justin Lewis Marquette E.J. Liddell Ohio State Bennedict Mathurin Arizona Matthew Mayer Baylor Bryce McGowens Nebraska Leonard Miller Fort Erie International Academy (Canada) Josh Minott Memphis Aminu Mohammed Georgetown Iverson Molinar Mississippi State Jean Montero Overtime Elite Wendell Moore Jr. Duke Keegan Murray Iowa Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt Gabriele Procida Fortitudo Bologna Orlando Robinson Fresno State David Roddy Colorado State Ryan Rollins Toledo Dereon Seabron NC State Shaedon Sharpe Kentucky Jabari Smith Jr. Auburn Terquavion Smith NC State Jeremy Sochan Baylor Matteo Spagnolo Cremona (Italy) Julian Strawther Gonzaga Dalen Terry Arizona Drew Timme Gonzaga Jabari Walker Colorado TyTy Washington Jr. Kentucky Peyton Watson UCLA Blake Wesley Notre Dame Alondes Williams Wake Forest Jalen Williams Santa Clara Jaylin Williams Arkansas Mark Williams Duke Trevion Williams Purdue Fanbo Zeng NBA G League Ignite

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

