2022 NBA draft combine field of participants revealed
Potential No. 1 picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. headline the list of prospects set to participate in the NBA draft combine, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The combine will run May 16-22 in Chicago, Illinois, and include executives and scouts from all 30 teams. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.
The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.
Those underclassmen that filed as early-entry candidates will also have the chance to interview with teams and gain feedback on their draft positioning. The information will be helpful in forming their decisions on staying in the draft or returning to school before the June 1 deadline.
In addition to the trio of players in contention to be the top pick, the combine will also feature several other prospects projected to be high picks on June 23, including Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky forward Shaedon Sharpe among others.
The full list of players expected to participate at the combine:
Player
Previous
Ochai Agbaji
Kansas
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Milwaukee
Paolo Banchero
Duke
Dominick Barlow
Overtime Elite
MarJon Beauchamp
NBA G League Ignite
Hugo Besson
NZ Breakers (NBL)
Malaki Branham
Ohio State
Christian Braun
Kansas
Kendall Brown
Baylor
John Butler Jr.
Florida State
Julian Champagnie
St. John’s
Kennedy Chandler
Tennessee
Max Christie
Michigan State
Kofi Cockburn
Illinois
Dyson Daniels
NBA G League Ignite
Johnny Davis
Wisconsin
JD Davison
Alabama
Moussa Diabate
Michigan
Ousmane Dieng
NZ Breakers (NBL)
Khalifa Diop
Gran Canaria (Spain)
Jalen Duren
Memphis
Tari Eason
LSU
Keon Ellis
Alabama
Michael Foster Jr.
NBA G League Ignite
Collin Gillespie
Villanova
AJ Griffin
Duke
Jaden Hardy
NBA G League Ignite
Ron Harper Jr.
Rutgers
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga
Harrison Ingram
Stanford
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana
Nikola Jovic
Mega (Serbia)
Johnny Juzang
UCLA
Ismael Kamagate
Paris (France)
Trevor Keels
Duke
Walker Kessler
Auburn
Christian Koloko
Arizona
Jake LaRavia
Wake Forest
Justin Lewis
Marquette
E.J. Liddell
Ohio State
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona
Matthew Mayer
Baylor
Bryce McGowens
Nebraska
Leonard Miller
Fort Erie International Academy (Canada)
Josh Minott
Memphis
Aminu Mohammed
Georgetown
Iverson Molinar
Mississippi State
Jean Montero
Overtime Elite
Wendell Moore Jr.
Duke
Keegan Murray
Iowa
Andrew Nembhard
Gonzaga
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Vanderbilt
Gabriele Procida
Fortitudo Bologna
Orlando Robinson
Fresno State
David Roddy
Colorado State
Ryan Rollins
Toledo
Dereon Seabron
NC State
Shaedon Sharpe
Kentucky
Jabari Smith Jr.
Auburn
Terquavion Smith
NC State
Jeremy Sochan
Baylor
Matteo Spagnolo
Cremona (Italy)
Julian Strawther
Gonzaga
Dalen Terry
Arizona
Drew Timme
Gonzaga
Jabari Walker
Colorado
TyTy Washington Jr.
Kentucky
Peyton Watson
UCLA
Blake Wesley
Notre Dame
Alondes Williams
Wake Forest
Jalen Williams
Santa Clara
Jaylin Williams
Arkansas
Mark Williams
Duke
Trevion Williams
Purdue
Fanbo Zeng
NBA G League Ignite
The NBA draft will take place on June 23.
This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!
