2022 NBA draft combine field of participants revealed

Cody Taylor
·3 min read
Potential No. 1 picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. headline the list of prospects set to participate in the NBA draft combine, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The combine will run May 16-22 in Chicago, Illinois, and include executives and scouts from all 30 teams. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.

The event will feature 5-on-5 games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills, measurements and other related on-court exercises. Prospects will have the opportunity to improve their draft stock in a competitive environment against their peers.

Those underclassmen that filed as early-entry candidates will also have the chance to interview with teams and gain feedback on their draft positioning. The information will be helpful in forming their decisions on staying in the draft or returning to school before the June 1 deadline.

In addition to the trio of players in contention to be the top pick, the combine will also feature several other prospects projected to be high picks on June 23, including Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky forward Shaedon Sharpe among others.

The full list of players expected to participate at the combine:

Player

Previous

Ochai Agbaji

Kansas

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Milwaukee

Paolo Banchero

Duke

Dominick Barlow

Overtime Elite

MarJon Beauchamp

NBA G League Ignite

Hugo Besson

NZ Breakers (NBL)

Malaki Branham

Ohio State

Christian Braun

Kansas

Kendall Brown

Baylor

John Butler Jr.

Florida State

Julian Champagnie

St. John’s

Kennedy Chandler

Tennessee

Max Christie

Michigan State

Kofi Cockburn

Illinois

Dyson Daniels

NBA G League Ignite

Johnny Davis

Wisconsin

JD Davison

Alabama

Moussa Diabate

Michigan

Ousmane Dieng

NZ Breakers (NBL)

Khalifa Diop

Gran Canaria (Spain)

Jalen Duren

Memphis

Tari Eason

LSU

Keon Ellis

Alabama

Michael Foster Jr.

NBA G League Ignite

Collin Gillespie

Villanova

AJ Griffin

Duke

Jaden Hardy

NBA G League Ignite

Ron Harper Jr.

Rutgers

Chet Holmgren

Gonzaga

Harrison Ingram

Stanford

Jaden Ivey

Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana

Nikola Jovic

Mega (Serbia)

Johnny Juzang

UCLA

Ismael Kamagate

Paris (France)

Trevor Keels

Duke

Walker Kessler

Auburn

Christian Koloko

Arizona

Jake LaRavia

Wake Forest

Justin Lewis

Marquette

E.J. Liddell

Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona

Matthew Mayer

Baylor

Bryce McGowens

Nebraska

Leonard Miller

Fort Erie International Academy (Canada)

Josh Minott

Memphis

Aminu Mohammed

Georgetown

Iverson Molinar

Mississippi State

Jean Montero

Overtime Elite

Wendell Moore Jr.

Duke

Keegan Murray

Iowa

Andrew Nembhard

Gonzaga

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Vanderbilt

Gabriele Procida

Fortitudo Bologna

Orlando Robinson

Fresno State

David Roddy

Colorado State

Ryan Rollins

Toledo

Dereon Seabron

NC State

Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky

Jabari Smith Jr.

Auburn

Terquavion Smith

NC State

Jeremy Sochan

Baylor

Matteo Spagnolo

Cremona (Italy)

Julian Strawther

Gonzaga

Dalen Terry

Arizona

Drew Timme

Gonzaga

Jabari Walker

Colorado

TyTy Washington Jr.

Kentucky

Peyton Watson

UCLA

Blake Wesley

Notre Dame

Alondes Williams

Wake Forest

Jalen Williams

Santa Clara

Jaylin Williams

Arkansas

Mark Williams

Duke

Trevion Williams

Purdue

Fanbo Zeng

NBA G League Ignite

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

