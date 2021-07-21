2022 NASCAR Xfinity & Camping World Truck Series Silly Season tracker
Our 2022 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page as teams finalize their plans for next season. Anything highlighted in red indicates news on that driver and ride for beyond 2021, and clicking on the red line will give you more information on the move and its impact.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Silly Season
No.
Driver
Crew Chief
Team
0
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Paul Clapprood
JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller
02
Brett Moffitt
Tucker Scanlon
Our Motorsports
07
Joe Graf Jr.
Joe Williams
SS Green Light Racing
1
Michael Annett
Mike Bumgarner
JR Motorsports
2
Myatt Snider
Andy Street
Richard Childress Racing
4
Landon Cassill
Tommy Machek
JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller
5
Matt Mills
George Ingram
BJ McLeod Motorsports
6
Ryan Vargas
Kase Kallenbach
JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller
7
Justin Allgaier
Jason Burdett
JR Motorsports
8
Sam Mayer
Taylor Moyer
JR Motorsports
9
Noah Gragson
Dave Elenz
JR Motorsports
10
Jeb Burton
Bruce Schlicker
Kaulig Racing
11
N/A
Alex Yontz
Kaulig Racing
With the announcement of Justin Haley making the jump to the Cup Series in 2022 to pilot the Kaulig entry full-time, the No. 11 seat is now open.
15
Colby Howard
Wayne Carroll Jr.
JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller
16
AJ Allmendinger
Jason Trinchere
Kaulig Racing
AJ Allmendinger agreed to a contract extension to remain at Kaulig Racing in 2022 full-time in the Xfinity Series, while also piloting a second Cup Series entry part-time.
18
Daniel Hemric
Dave Rogers
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Brandon Jones
Jeff Meendering
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
N/A
Jason Ratcliff
Joe Gibbs Racing
Harrison Burton will be driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford in the 2022 Cup Series season. This leaves the No. 20 seat currently vacant.
22
N/A
Brian Wilson
Team Penske
With Austin Cindric moving up to the Cup Series to pilot the No. 2 Ford in 2022, that leaves his current seat vacant. Team Penske has yet to confirm if they will field a full-time Xfinity Series entry next season.
36
Alex Labbe
Mario Gosselin
DGM Racing
39
Ryan Sieg
Shane Wilson
RSS Racing
44
Tommy Joe Martins
Dan Stillman
Martins Motorsports
47
Kyle Weatherman
Mike Harmon
Mike Harmon Racing
48
Jade Buford
Patrick Donahue
Big Machine Racing
51
Jeremy Clements
Mark Setzer
Jeremy Clements Racing
52
Gray Gaulding
Tim Brown
Means Motorsports
54
Ty Gibbs
Chris Gayle
Joe Gibbs Racing
The No. 54 car was shared by multiple drivers in 2021 including Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs. Expect JGR to do something similar going forward if they continue with four cars.
68
Brandon Brown
Doug Randolph
Brandonbilt Motorsports
78
Jesse Little
Keith Wolfe
BJ McLeod Motorsports
92
Josh Williams
Eddie Troconis
DGM Racing
98
Riley Herbst
Richard Boswell II
Stewart-Haas Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Silly Season
No.
Driver
Crew Chief
Team
1
Hailie Deegan
Mike Hillman Jr.
David Gilliland Racing
2
Sheldon Creed
Jeff Stankiewicz
GMS Racing
4
John Hunter Nemechek
Eric Phillips
Kyle Busch Motorsports
12
Tate Fogelman
Ryan London
Young\"s Motorsports
13
Johnny Sauter
Joe Shear Jr.
ThorSport Racing
15
Tanner Gray
Seth Smith
David Gilliland Racing
16
Austin Hill
Scott Zipadelli
Hattori Racing Enterprises
18
Chandler Smith
Danny Stockman Jr.
Kyle Busch Motorsports
19
Derek Kraus
Mark Hillman
McAnally Hilgemann Racing
20
Spencer Boyd
Joe Lax
Young\"s Motorsports
21
Zane Smith
Kevin Manion
GMS Racing
22
Austin Wayne Self
Ryan Salomon
AM Racing
23
Chase Purdy
Jeff Hensley
GMS Racing
24
Jack Wood
Chad Walter
GMS Racing
26
Tyler Ankrum
Charles Denike
GMS Racing
38
Todd Gilliland
Chris Lawson
Front Row Motorsports
40
Ryan Truex
Cody Efaw
Niece Motorsports
42
Carson Hocevar
Phil Gould
Niece Motorsports
45
Bayley Currey
Matt Noyce
Niece Motorsports
52
Stewart Friesen
Jon Leonard
Halmar Friesen Racing
88
Matt Crafton
Junior Joiner
ThorSport Racing
98
Grant Enfinger
Jeriod Prince
ThorSport Racing
99
Ben Rhodes
Richard Lushes
ThorSport Racing