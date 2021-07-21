2022 NASCAR Xfinity & Camping World Truck Series Silly Season tracker

Our 2022 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams in 2021. We’ll update this page as teams finalize their plans for next season. Anything highlighted in red indicates news on that driver and ride for beyond 2021, and clicking on the red line will give you more information on the move and its impact.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Silly Season

No.

Driver

Crew Chief

Team

0

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Paul Clapprood

JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller

02

Brett Moffitt

Tucker Scanlon

Our Motorsports

07

Joe Graf Jr.

Joe Williams

SS Green Light Racing

1

Michael Annett

Mike Bumgarner

JR Motorsports

2

Myatt Snider

Andy Street

Richard Childress Racing

4

Landon Cassill

Tommy Machek

JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller

5

Matt Mills

George Ingram

BJ McLeod Motorsports

6

Ryan Vargas

Kase Kallenbach

JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller

7

Justin Allgaier

Jason Burdett

JR Motorsports

8

Sam Mayer

Taylor Moyer

JR Motorsports

9

Noah Gragson

Dave Elenz

JR Motorsports

10

Jeb Burton

Bruce Schlicker

Kaulig Racing

11

N/A

Alex Yontz

Kaulig Racing

With the announcement of Justin Haley making the jump to the Cup Series in 2022 to pilot the Kaulig entry full-time, the No. 11 seat is now open.

15

Colby Howard

Wayne Carroll Jr.

JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller

16

AJ Allmendinger

Jason Trinchere

Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger agreed to a contract extension to remain at Kaulig Racing in 2022 full-time in the Xfinity Series, while also piloting a second Cup Series entry part-time.

18

Daniel Hemric

Dave Rogers

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Brandon Jones

Jeff Meendering

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

N/A

Jason Ratcliff

Joe Gibbs Racing

Harrison Burton will be driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford in the 2022 Cup Series season. This leaves the No. 20 seat currently vacant.

22

N/A

Brian Wilson

Team Penske

With Austin Cindric moving up to the Cup Series to pilot the No. 2 Ford in 2022, that leaves his current seat vacant. Team Penske has yet to confirm if they will field a full-time Xfinity Series entry next season.

36

Alex Labbe

Mario Gosselin

DGM Racing

39

Ryan Sieg

Shane Wilson

RSS Racing

44

Tommy Joe Martins

Dan Stillman

Martins Motorsports

47

Kyle Weatherman

Mike Harmon

Mike Harmon Racing

48

Jade Buford

Patrick Donahue

Big Machine Racing

51

Jeremy Clements

Mark Setzer

Jeremy Clements Racing

52

Gray Gaulding

Tim Brown

Means Motorsports

54

Ty Gibbs

Chris Gayle

Joe Gibbs Racing

The No. 54 car was shared by multiple drivers in 2021 including Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs. Expect JGR to do something similar going forward if they continue with four cars.

68

Brandon Brown

Doug Randolph

Brandonbilt Motorsports

78

Jesse Little

Keith Wolfe

BJ McLeod Motorsports

92

Josh Williams

Eddie Troconis

DGM Racing

98

Riley Herbst

Richard Boswell II

Stewart-Haas Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Silly Season

No.

Driver

Crew Chief

Team

1

Hailie Deegan

Mike Hillman Jr.

David Gilliland Racing

2

Sheldon Creed

Jeff Stankiewicz

GMS Racing

4

John Hunter Nemechek

Eric Phillips

Kyle Busch Motorsports

12

Tate Fogelman

Ryan London

Young\"s Motorsports

13

Johnny Sauter

Joe Shear Jr.

ThorSport Racing

15

Tanner Gray

Seth Smith

David Gilliland Racing

16

Austin Hill

Scott Zipadelli

Hattori Racing Enterprises

18

Chandler Smith

Danny Stockman Jr.

Kyle Busch Motorsports

19

Derek Kraus

Mark Hillman

McAnally Hilgemann Racing

20

Spencer Boyd

Joe Lax

Young\"s Motorsports

21

Zane Smith

Kevin Manion

GMS Racing

22

Austin Wayne Self

Ryan Salomon

AM Racing

23

Chase Purdy

Jeff Hensley

GMS Racing

24

Jack Wood

Chad Walter

GMS Racing

26

Tyler Ankrum

Charles Denike

GMS Racing

38

Todd Gilliland

Chris Lawson

Front Row Motorsports

40

Ryan Truex

Cody Efaw

Niece Motorsports

42

Carson Hocevar

Phil Gould

Niece Motorsports

45

Bayley Currey

Matt Noyce

Niece Motorsports

52

Stewart Friesen

Jon Leonard

Halmar Friesen Racing

88

Matt Crafton

Junior Joiner

ThorSport Racing

98

Grant Enfinger

Jeriod Prince

ThorSport Racing

99

Ben Rhodes

Richard Lushes

ThorSport Racing