2022 NASCAR All-Star Race results

Ryan Blaney led 84 of 140 laps to win the 2022 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Blaney’s best prior finish in the All-Star Race was fifth in last year’s inaugural Texas run. Rounding out the top five behind him were Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and All-Star Open winner Daniel Suarez.

Despite leading the first 47 laps, Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch finished 21st following a right rear tire failure that led to a spectacular crash as Ross Chastain catapulted over Busch’s left side, sending the No. 1 Chevrolet airborne before colliding with Chase Elliott and sending him into the Turn 1 wall.

